Jim Jordan drops ‘bombshell report’ on US govt's role in social media censorship ahead of 2020 elections

Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan shared a “bombshell report” on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the role of government in social media censorship prior to the 2020 elections. In a series of tweets, the congressman revealed how Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, worked along with the GEC and Standford University to “censor Americans.” “The federal government, disinformation “experts” at universities, Big Tech, and others worked together through the Election Integrity Partnership to monitor & censor Americans’ speech,” Jordan added.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the new Republican House Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

The representative of Ohio's 4th congressional district shared a series of confidential emails and the X handles of the politicians who were “targeted.” According to Jordan, conservatives like ex-POTUS Donald Trump, Senator Thom Tillis, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Fox News host Sean Hannity were among those who were primarily affected by the censorship. Jordan's 103-page report contained internal communications detailing how the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) suppressed and removed several online speeches.

In the same thread, Jordan explained how it worked in a tweet, which read- “EIP “stakeholders” (including the federal gov’t) would submit misinformation reports, EIP would “analyze” the report and find similar content across platforms, EIP would submit the report to Big Tech, often with a recommendation on how to censor.” He also explained that the House Judiciary Committee was able to retrieve this information from Stanford “only after the threat of contempt.” He also shared some screenshots showing examples of censorship of Americans engaged in core political speech in the days leading up to the 2020 elections.

Jordan's bombshell secret report has gained over 20.8 million views on Twitter so far. He even concluded the thread by saying, “As always more to come, stay tuned.” X owner Elon Musk called the report “a big deal,” on Tuesday.

