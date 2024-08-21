Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason reveals 99-year-old ex-president ‘only trying to make it to vote for…’

Jason Carter, the grandson of Jimmy Carter, gave a health update on the 99-year-old former president and revealed that he “wishes he could be here'” at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Former US President Jimmy Carter told his son Chip, “I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” as per his grandson Jason, who spoke to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.(AFP)

Lauding Kamala Harris, Jason said his grandfather “can't wait” to cast his ballot for the US VP.

Speaking about ex-president's condition, he said: “Papa is holding on, he is hopeful, and though his body may be weak tonight, his spirit is as strong as ever.”

“For my grandfather, it was never about fame, recognition, accolades or awards. His legacy is measured by the lives he has touched and the good he has done,” Jason stated. He remarked that Harris carries his “grandfather's legacy.”

According to him, Harris fights for what she believes to be right as she is aware that serving others comes before self-interest in leadership.

Also Read: Donald Trump mocked for confusing Jimmy Carter with Jimmy Connors at NJ rally

Here is what Carter told to his son Chip

Jimmy Carter has been under the care of hospice at his home in Plains, Georgia for over 1.5 years. Jason disclosed in June that he doesn't wake up every day.

Carter told his son Chip, “I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” as per Jason, who spoke to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Carter is expected to turn 100 on October 1, just a month before Harris is set to face Trump in the presidential race.

According to Jason, his grandfather has become more aware of politics and the Israel-Gaza War in recent times.

The Carters intend to convert their house into a museum after the ex-president's passing and they have given the National Park Service a deed to their land.

Carter has mostly avoided media attention since opting to stop medical intervention. He was last seen in a wheelchair and under a blanket during his wife's memorial events in November.

He will be buried next to his spouse after his death.