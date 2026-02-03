JK Rowling invited Jeffrey Epstein? Harry Potter writer responds after name appears in new files; 'beyond silly'

“Sonia Friedman. Colin Callender and J.K. Rowling invite you and a guest to the Official Broadway Opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I and II,” the document reads. The invite, accessible in the DOJ library , was for Sunday, 22nd April 2018. Notably, Epstein had already been convicted by the time.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has found herself amidst controversy after her name appeared in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein . The latest tranche of files released by the Justice Department, on Friday, includes an invite to a Broadway show.

Now, Rowling has now responded to this on X. “This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything,” she wrote.

On Reddit too, a post was shared, alleging “Rowling with the paedophiles: JK Rowling invited notorious paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein to her play and subsequent dinner.”

This is not the only time Rowling's name pops up in the Epstein documents. In another instance, a person whose name has been redacted, seeks a meeting with Rowling, and asks for help from Epstein for the same.

Also Read | Epstein introduced Melania to Trump? New files make shocking claim contradicting Zampolli story; ‘doing some digging’ “Jeffrey, As you always know the top people in every fiels, maybe you could help me: = want to meet JK Rowling. Could you help me? And I remember you used to know Julie Taymor, the lady who directed the lio= king...maybe this fantastic lady (i admire her tremendously) would be a w=nderful person to advise me to understand better the world of Broadway and=London west end. Let me know if there is a chance i can get in touch with =er. Thanks my darling, I look forward to seeing you, let me know when you will be in Cannes or Lon=on,” the communication reads.

Reactions to JK Rowling's name in Epstein documents Despite Rowling's clarifications, many have expressed shock and outrage.

“JK Rowling personally invited Jeffrey Epstein to the opening of Harry Potter & the Cursed Child while he'd been a very publicly convicted pedophile for 10 whole years…'Protecting women & girls', huh?” a person remarked.

Another added, “Holocaust denier, Epstein supporter, Pedophilia defender.” Yet another said, “Think this invitation to Jeffrey Epstein is my personal favourite thing she's ever written!”.