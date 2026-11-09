Joe Biden announces presidential memoir, says promotions will be limited as cancer ‘slows me down’

Former President Joe Biden has announced that his presidential memoir, titled ‘Promise Me, America,’ is set to come out on Tuesday, November 17. He also said that he was diagnosed with cancer while writing the book, and that his health will limit him from promoting his memoir.

Former President Joe Biden has announced that his presidential memoir, titled ‘Promise Me, America,’ is set to come out on Tuesday, November 17. (Photographer: Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

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“My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th,” Biden wrote on X. “I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It's about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America's role in the world. More than anything, it's about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy.”

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He added, “While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families. My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I've responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know.”

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{{^usCountry}} Biden said that some days of his cancer battle are “better than others,” and that the disease has not been able to stop him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biden said that some days of his cancer battle are “better than others,” and that the disease has not been able to stop him. {{/usCountry}}

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“But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he said.

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“Looking forward, I'm going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: "Champ, when you get knocked down, get up." It's a good lesson for me. And for America,” Biden added.

Biden referred to America as the “most unique nation on earth” that was “built on an idea.”

“An idea bigger than any ocean. More powerful than any army. Stronger than any tyrant or dictator. That idea? All of us are created equal,” he concluded.

Amazon.in says that in Biden memoir, he “reflects on his time as president: the challenges, triumphs, sorrows, and accomplishments that marked his administration amid one of the most tumultuous eras in American history.”

Joe Biden’s cancer battle

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Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in May 2025. In October of the same year, a spokesperson for the former president said that he was undergoing a new phase of treatment.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," the spokesperson said, according to NBC News.

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After his diagnosis, Biden underwent a skin cancer treatment called Mohs surgery. Biden’s physician wrote in a memo after the procedure that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” and that “no further treatment is required.”

Biden’s personal office issued a statement about the diagnosis back on May 18.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” it said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement further said. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

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