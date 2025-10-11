Former US President Joe Biden receives new treatment for aggressive prostate cancer; Details here

Joe Biden was earlier said to be receiving treatment for his prostate cancer. The latest updates suggest that the former United States President has now begun radiation therapy. Former US President Joe Biden has started five-week radiation therapy for aggressive prostate cancer.(AP)

The regime will include five weeks of intensive radiation therapy, according to the New York Post.

His team, however, has assured that the 46th US President is doing well as of now. A spokesperson for Biden informed NBC News that the radiation therapy is the latest addition to the line of treatment. He was earlier kept on a hormone medication pill. The initial reports on Biden’s cancer diagnosis came in May after his office informed that the former President is battling aggressive prostate cancer.

Joe Biden’s prostate cancer: Everything we know

Ever since Biden’s cancer diagnosis was announced in May this year, the former President has been on hormone treatment. Now, he will undergo radiation therapy for five weeks. A Sky News report mentioned that Biden’s cancer had a Gleason score of 9. This suggests that the cancer is at an abnormal stage and could grow quicker than expected.

The cancer was diagnosed after the former president reported feeling urinary problems. Earlier, there were reports regarding Biden’s skin cancer. He was said to be undergoing Mohs surgery.

He will be turning 83 in November this year.

Joe Biden's previous health concerns

Biden was elected as the 46th US President in 2021, following Donald Trump’s first presidency. His tenure as the US President ended in January this year after Trump assumed office again.

Biden campaigned as the forerunner for the Presidential Elections last year. However, following criticism about his health, he stepped down from his campaign. Replacing himself, Biden later nominated his deputy Kamala Harris to be the Democratic contender for the post of the US President.

The Democrats lost the elections to the Republicans in the November 2024 elections.

Biden has repeatedly faced criticism regarding his declining health during the latter years of his presidency. While he never addressed them publicly during his tenure, the reports about his prostate cancer were out in the open in May this year.

FAQs

1. What type of cancer is Joe Biden being treated for?

Joe Biden is being treated for aggressive prostate cancer.

2. What treatment is Joe Biden currently undergoing?

He has begun a five-week course of radiation therapy.

3. When was Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosed?

His diagnosis was publicly revealed in May 2025.