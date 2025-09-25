Pulmonologist explains how a sleep disorder, also affecting Joe Biden, can take a serious toll on the heart and lungs

Hidden dangers associated with sleep apnea

According to an August 2019 study by The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, nearly 1 billion adults, aged 30–69, worldwide were estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea, with and without symptoms. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lokesh Gutta, consultant in interventional pulmonology at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, explained that the sleep disorder can lead to various health complications.

“Sleep is the body’s reset button. It allows us to come back feeling positive, refreshed, and energized. But for millions, sleeping soundly isn’t as easy as it sounds, and it's due to a condition that many of us aren’t aware of — sleep apnea. Marked by the repeated suspension of breathing during sleep, sleep apnea silently jeopardises not only the lungs but also the heart, and that puts it into a league with other shadow killers,” he said.

Dr Gutta added, “The most common type, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is caused by the intermittent relaxation of muscles in the throat, which can cause airways to collapse. The constant disruptions lower oxygen in the blood, causing the body to wake up suddenly and restart breathing. Over time, that cycle wears more than just sleep quality, including on vital organs.”

Sleep apnea's effects on the lungs and heart

Sleep apnea can have significant effects on the lungs and overall respiratory system. “For the lungs, this can mean worsening pre-existing breathing conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Headache, feeling of fatigue, and shortness of breath are also common among patients. Untreated, this can lead to a decline in lung function and negatively impact the quality of life,” Dr Gutta said.

According to him, the heart is equally vulnerable: “The frequent declines in oxygen force the cardiovascular system into overdrive, which raises blood pressure and heart rate variability. This substantially increases the incidence of hypertension, arrhythmias, stroke, and even a heart attack. Untreated sleep apnea has been found in several studies to be closely associated with cardiovascular mortality.”

Treating sleep apnea can help reduce the risk

Sleep apnea is a serious condition that often goes undiagnosed due to its subtle symptoms. However, according to Dr Gutta, there are effective treatment options available and identifying symptoms and seeking medical attention can help preserve lung and heart health.

He said, “The danger of sleep apnea is its insidiousness. The majority of those continue to go undiagnosed, shrugging off the loud snoring or restless nights or occasional midday dozing as nuisances rather than red flags. The good news is that sleep apnea is treatable.”

Dr Gutta added, “Lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, avoiding alcohol, and sleeping on one’s side, can reduce the symptoms. Available medical options consist of CPAP, oral appliances, and, in rare cases, surgery. Raising awareness is key. Identifying symptoms of sleep apnea and seeking timely medical attention can preserve both lung and heart health — so you can sleep in the knowledge that rest really is, rather than risks being, life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.