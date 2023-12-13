Joe Biden feels guilty for Hunter's legal challenges

US President Joe Biden has reportedly confided in close associates, expressing a sense of guilt regarding Hunter Biden's legal challenges. He believes his son might not be facing federal indictments if he hadn't run for office in 2020, according to a report.

According to Axios, those near the 81-year-old president notice a shift in his demeanor when there's unfavorable news about Hunter, stating, "In private, no issue is more likely to anger or sadden President Biden than attacks on his son."

