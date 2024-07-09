'Joe Biden wants illegals to vote in November election’, GOP presses panic button, White House calls it 'falsehood'

Republican leaders caution that the president Joe Biden's recent actions and the White House's latest announcement could potentially allow millions of illegal immigrants to vote. US House Speaker Mike Johnson claims Joe Biden has suggested he would veto bill to prevent noncitizens from voting.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Biden Administration has emphasized that illegal immigration is a significant issue for the upcoming November elections. After initial attempts to pass stricter entry legislation, the president and his team have shifted strategies, raising concerns about a potential mass amnesty that would allow millions of undocumented immigrants to vote. These suspicions intensified after the White House announced it would veto the Republicans' Save Act, which aims to ensure only citizens can vote, should it reach the president's desk.

“It should alarm every American citizen that the sitting President of the United States, who has opened our border to over 9 million illegals, just announced that he would veto our bill to prevent noncitizens from voting, ” House Speaker Mike Johnson posted along with a memo from statement of administration policy.

White House Criticises GOP for Spreading "Falsehoods"

In a statement, the Executive Office of the President accused Republicans of misleading the public with "falsehoods," clarifying that it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, a crime punishable by prison and fines.

“This bill would not protect our elections but would make it harder for eligible Americans to register and increase the risk of eligible voters being removed from voter rolls. The evidence shows that current laws preventing noncitizen voting are effective.”

The memo asserts that Biden will continue to defend Americans' right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections, urging Congress to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. The administration also called on conservatives to reconsider a previously rejected bipartisan border deal.

“If House Republicans truly want to secure our border and reform our broken immigration system, they should support the bipartisan border deal the President negotiated. This deal would provide necessary resources for immigration officials and represents the toughest and fairest border reforms in decades.”

GOP Demands Proof of Citizenship to Vote

GOP leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, swiftly responded to the president's statement. Johnson expressed alarm that "the sitting President, who has allowed over 9 million illegals to cross our border, has announced he will veto our bill to prevent non-citizens from voting."

Representative Chip Roy of Texas criticized the president's stance, suggesting inconsistency: "Biden says it's illegal for non-citizens to vote but promotes non-citizens voting. What are his real goals?" Roy also called for proof of citizenship before voting: “Let's declare that only American citizens can vote, and they must provide proof of citizenship to register.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a vocal opponent of illegal immigration, claimed, "Biden and the Democrats want illegal immigrants to vote in the November election. Our elections are not safe from interference without proof of citizenship requirements."