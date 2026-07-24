Joe Manchin: Ex-West Virginia Senator launches Independent Leadership Council, ‘This is crazy’

Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is launching the Independent Leadership Council, a new initiative aimed at electing independent candidates to Congress, with an initial focus on competitive districts in this election cycle.

Former Senator Joe Manchin starts the Independent Leadership Council to elect independent candidates focused on competitive districts. (AP)

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“We’re trying to build a true independent network,” Manchin stated in an interview with Semafor. “Not a third party, but a movement of people that will bring our country and the people who are participating in politics today more towards the center.”

Joe Manchin Independent Leadership Council: What we know about his new move

The initiative will merge the efforts of Manchin’s daughter Heather at Americans Together with Independent PAC, which is spearheaded by former FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon. This initiative aims to allocate millions of dollars to support independent candidates such as California Representative Kevin Kiley, a former Republican seeking reelection as an independent; Seth Bodnar, an independent Senate candidate from Montana; and Michael Bridgford, an independent House candidate from Iowa. The group is also considering races in Alaska and Washington.

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Manchin, who was elected as a Democrat, departed from the party prior to his retirement in 2024. The majority of the selected candidates are scheduled to convene with donors and strategists in West Virginia this weekend.

This move comes amid growing discontent with both major political parties, as a Gallup poll released earlier this year indicates that a record 45% of American adults now identify as political independents.

‘They can bring them to their knees,’ says Joe Machin

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In multiple states, independent congressional candidates are receiving notable funding and capturing the attention of their major party opponents. With both chambers being so evenly split, the Manchins are of the opinion that an independent representative could hold significant sway in the next Congress.

“It doesn’t take too many to say, ‘C’mon, people, get your act together,’” Manchin stated, as per CNN. “They can bring them to their knees and make people understand, ‘This is crazy.’”

The Manchins said that the summit will initiate a dialogue with the candidates; however, should they choose to endorse them, they may actively campaign on their behalf, raise funds, and assist in organizing efforts within their respective districts. They believe that if they can aid even a single candidate in securing election in November, their influence could extend to the upcoming presidential election.

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Heather Manchin, a former pharmaceutical executive, called the move a “pilot project, an experiment to demonstrate its feasibility, and if it proves successful, I believe there will be no limits to what can be achieved,” according to CNN.