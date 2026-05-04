John Sterling dies at 87: All on Yankees radio voice's ex-wife, children and net worth
John Sterling, the iconic radio voice of the New York Yankees, has died at 87 after 36 seasons with the team.
John Sterling, who served as the radio voice for the New York Yankees for a total of 36 seasons, has passed away at the age of 87.
The announcement of Sterling's death was made on Monday by WFAN Sports Radio, based in New York. However, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.
Sterling began his tenure with the Yankees' broadcast team in 1989, during which he called 5,420 regular-season games and 211 postseason games before his retirement in April 2024. He retired due to health concerns.
“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN wrote on X following his demise.
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John Sterling's personal life: Wife and children{{/usCountry}}
John Sterling's personal life: Wife and children{{/usCountry}}
Sterling was wed to his spouse Jennifer from 1996 until their separation in 2008. They had four children together, which included triplets.{{/usCountry}}
Sterling was wed to his spouse Jennifer from 1996 until their separation in 2008. They had four children together, which included triplets.{{/usCountry}}
A resident of Edgewater, New Jersey, Sterling was one of the many individuals displaced in early 2015 when a fire ravaged the Avalon at Edgewater complex. Subsequently, in 2021, he found himself trapped in his vehicle a mile away from his residence due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. Sterling was saved by fellow Edgewater inhabitant and Yankees broadcaster Rickie Ricardo.
John Sterling's net worth and salary{{/usCountry}}
A resident of Edgewater, New Jersey, Sterling was one of the many individuals displaced in early 2015 when a fire ravaged the Avalon at Edgewater complex. Subsequently, in 2021, he found himself trapped in his vehicle a mile away from his residence due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. Sterling was saved by fellow Edgewater inhabitant and Yankees broadcaster Rickie Ricardo.
John Sterling's net worth and salary{{/usCountry}}
John Sterling's net worth was around $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, while his Yankees salary was $500 thousand.
John Sterling's childhood
John Sterling, originally named John Sloss, was born on July 4, 1938, in New York City. He grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. For his higher education, Sterling attended Moravian College in Pennsylvania, Boston University in Massachusetts, and Columbia University in New York for a short period. Ultimately, he chose to leave academia to follow a career in radio at a local station in Wellsville, New York.