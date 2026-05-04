John Sterling dies at 87: All on Yankees radio voice's ex-wife, children and net worth

John Sterling, who served as the radio voice for the New York Yankees for a total of 36 seasons, has passed away at the age of 87.

John Sterling, the iconic radio voice of the New York Yankees for 36 seasons, has died at 87, announced WFAN Sports Radio.(X@eyyankees)

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The announcement of Sterling's death was made on Monday by WFAN Sports Radio, based in New York. However, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Sterling began his tenure with the Yankees' broadcast team in 1989, during which he called 5,420 regular-season games and 211 postseason games before his retirement in April 2024. He retired due to health concerns.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN wrote on X following his demise.

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{{^usCountry}} John Sterling's personal life: Wife and children {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} John Sterling's personal life: Wife and children {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sterling was wed to his spouse Jennifer from 1996 until their separation in 2008. They had four children together, which included triplets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sterling was wed to his spouse Jennifer from 1996 until their separation in 2008. They had four children together, which included triplets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A resident of Edgewater, New Jersey, Sterling was one of the many individuals displaced in early 2015 when a fire ravaged the Avalon at Edgewater complex. Subsequently, in 2021, he found himself trapped in his vehicle a mile away from his residence due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. Sterling was saved by fellow Edgewater inhabitant and Yankees broadcaster Rickie Ricardo. John Sterling's net worth and salary {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident of Edgewater, New Jersey, Sterling was one of the many individuals displaced in early 2015 when a fire ravaged the Avalon at Edgewater complex. Subsequently, in 2021, he found himself trapped in his vehicle a mile away from his residence due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. Sterling was saved by fellow Edgewater inhabitant and Yankees broadcaster Rickie Ricardo. John Sterling's net worth and salary {{/usCountry}}

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John Sterling's net worth was around $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, while his Yankees salary was $500 thousand.

John Sterling's childhood

John Sterling, originally named John Sloss, was born on July 4, 1938, in New York City. He grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. For his higher education, Sterling attended Moravian College in Pennsylvania, Boston University in Massachusetts, and Columbia University in New York for a short period. Ultimately, he chose to leave academia to follow a career in radio at a local station in Wellsville, New York.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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