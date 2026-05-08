Joni Lamb cause of death update: How did Daystar President die? First details emerge

Joni Lamb, the longtime president and co-founder of Daystar Television Network, has died at the age of 65, the ministry confirmed Thursday. The network said she had been privately battling serious health issues before suffering a back injury that significantly worsened her condition in recent days.

Joni Lamb cause of death update

Joni Lamb, the president of Daystar TV, died at the age of 65(X)

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While Lamb's exact cause of death was released, the ministry mentioned her back injury. In a statement, it said: “The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

Daystar shares first details

The Christian broadcaster announced that Lamb ‘has gone home to be with the Lord’ following complications linked to her declining health. According to the network, she had chosen to handle many of her medical struggles privately before the recent injury escalated the situation.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,” the statement added.

Joni Lamb's Daystar journey

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{{^usCountry}} Lamb launched Daystar in 1993 alongside her late husband, Marcus Lamb. What began as a local Christian television station eventually expanded into one of the world’s largest Christian television networks through cable, satellite, streaming and digital distribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lamb launched Daystar in 1993 alongside her late husband, Marcus Lamb. What began as a local Christian television station eventually expanded into one of the world’s largest Christian television networks through cable, satellite, streaming and digital distribution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Over the years, Lamb became one of the most recognizable personalities in faith-based broadcasting, hosting programs, interviewing ministry leaders and helping shape Christian television programming worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, Lamb became one of the most recognizable personalities in faith-based broadcasting, hosting programs, interviewing ministry leaders and helping shape Christian television programming worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Daystar Board praised her influence in ministry, saying: “Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning. We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.” Daystar says ministry will continue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Daystar Board praised her influence in ministry, saying: “Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning. We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.” Daystar says ministry will continue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The network also revealed that Lamb had already worked with leadership and the board on a succession plan to ensure the ministry would continue without disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The network also revealed that Lamb had already worked with leadership and the board on a succession plan to ensure the ministry would continue without disruption. {{/usCountry}}

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“Daystar’s mission does not change today,” the organization stated. “Previously, Lamb worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place so that the ministry would continue uninterrupted.”

The ministry added: “We will keep broadcasting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every nation, alongside you.”

Programming is expected to continue as scheduled, with on-air tributes planned in the coming days.

Paula White-Cain and others react

Paula White-Cain also publicly reacted to Lamb’s passing, writing on social media: “Today a General for the kingdom, a pioneer, a worldwide evangelist and MY FRIEND went to be with The Lord. With tears in my eyes .. I will miss you @jonilamb .. and I know you are in the Presence of God.. fully perfected .. You finished your course.”

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Lamb’s first husband, Marcus, died in 2021 after nearly four decades of ministry work together. She later remarried in 2023 to Doug Weiss, who became a co-host on Daystar programming.

She is survived by her husband Doug and her three children - Jonathan, Rachel and Rebecca - along with their families. The family has requested prayers and privacy as they mourn her loss.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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