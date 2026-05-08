Joni Lamb controversies: When Daystar icon's ex-husband admitted to cheating

Following the death of Joni Lamb at age 65, renewed attention has turned toward past controversies surrounding Daystar Television Network, including the highly publicized adultery scandal involving her late ex-husband, Marcus Lamb, in 2010. At the time, Marcus and Joni Lamb publicly addressed allegations during an appearance on Daystar’s morning program, where Marcus admitted he had been unfaithful years earlier while also accusing others of attempting to extort the ministry.

Marcus Lamb admitted affair on live television

Marcus Lamb (L) had once admitted to having an affair(Facebook)

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The controversy erupted in December 2010 after allegations surfaced involving an alleged affair between Marcus Lamb and a senior female employee at the network. During a televised appearance alongside Joni Lamb, Marcus acknowledged the affair and claimed multiple individuals had demanded millions to keep the allegations private.

According to reports at the time, Marcus and Joni said three people were pressuring the network to pay $7.5 million to prevent the story from becoming public.

Former employee filed lawsuit against Daystar

The situation escalated further after former Daystar employee Jeanette Hawkins filed a fraud lawsuit against the network and Marcus Lamb.

The lawsuit alleged Hawkins believed she had joined a Christian workplace before later discovering Marcus had allegedly been involved in a long-running affair with a high-ranking female employee.

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{{^usCountry}} Court filings reportedly claimed emails showed the relationship lasted around seven years. The lawsuit further alleged Marcus told the woman in one email that he wanted “to make her the next Mrs. Marcus Lamb.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court filings reportedly claimed emails showed the relationship lasted around seven years. The lawsuit further alleged Marcus told the woman in one email that he wanted “to make her the next Mrs. Marcus Lamb.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additional allegations in the filing claimed Daystar funds had been used to facilitate meetings connected to the affair. Lawyers clashed over alleged settlement demands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional allegations in the filing claimed Daystar funds had been used to facilitate meetings connected to the affair. Lawyers clashed over alleged settlement demands {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Attorney James Fisher, who represented Hawkins and two other women, later confirmed he met with Daystar attorneys regarding a possible settlement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attorney James Fisher, who represented Hawkins and two other women, later confirmed he met with Daystar attorneys regarding a possible settlement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I did not threaten to go to the news media with the story of the affair,” Fisher said at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I did not threaten to go to the news media with the story of the affair,” Fisher said at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Daystar attorney John Lynch IV disputed that characterization. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Daystar attorney John Lynch IV disputed that characterization. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I would strongly refute his position that he didn't indicate he was going to the media,” Lynch said. “He made it clear that there was a seven-and-a-half-million number.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I would strongly refute his position that he didn't indicate he was going to the media,” Lynch said. “He made it clear that there was a seven-and-a-half-million number.” {{/usCountry}}

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Lynch declined to comment further on the dispute.

Emotional fallout for those involved

The lawsuit stated Hawkins found news of the affair “utterly devastating” after joining the ministry believing it reflected Christian values.

“She’s hurting,” Fisher said while discussing his client’s reaction to the revelations.

The controversy became one of the biggest public scandals in Daystar’s history and remained a widely discussed chapter in the network’s past for years afterward.

Joni Lamb remained central figure at Daystar

Despite the controversy, Joni Lamb continued serving as one of the most recognizable faces in Christian broadcasting. She later remained president of Daystar following Marcus Lamb’s death in 2021 after complications related to COVID-19.

Daystar announced Thursday that Joni Lamb died after battling serious health complications that worsened following a recent back injury.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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