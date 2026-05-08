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Joni Lamb family: Who were her husbands, Doug Weiss and Marcus Lamb? All on their kids

Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, has died after health complications linked to a prior back injury. It has sparked interest in her family.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 04:03 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Joni Lamb, a popular Christian TV host and the founder of Daystar Television Network, has passed away. Daystar, confirming her death, said that she was battling health issues stemming from a back injury earlier.

Joni Lamb with her husband, Dr. Doug Weiss, at their wedding in June 2026.

The sudden news of her death has caused a massive outpouring of grief from her audience community. It has also sparked a massive interest in her family: her two marriages and three children.

In the update provided by the Daystar Network, it was not clear if her back injury was her cause of death. The update read: “The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

In this article, we will take a look at her marriages to Marcus Lamb, his death, and then her subsequent remarriage to Dr. Doug Weiss in 2023 till her death. We will also take a look at her three children from her first to Lamb.

It read: “Well, it’s our two year anniversary. What can I say? You have brought so much joy and happiness into my life. I thank God for you every day…the godly man you are, through the ups and downs of life, you are a rock and your faith in God is contagious. No one will ever know how much you have blessed me and so many others. You are my favorite person, friend, love, and confidante. So trustworthy, kind, and giving. I love you very much, Babe! Happy Anniversary!”

She has three children from her first marriage to Marcus Lamb: Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca.

According to Bridal Trip, Rachel is described as the oldest daughter and has worked in television production, Jonathan is her only son and a worship leader, and Rebecca is the youngest daughter and has been active in ministry.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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