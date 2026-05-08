Joni Lamb family: Who were her husbands, Doug Weiss and Marcus Lamb? All on their kids

Joni Lamb, a popular Christian TV host and the founder of Daystar Television Network, has passed away. Daystar, confirming her death, said that she was battling health issues stemming from a back injury earlier.

Joni Lamb with her husband, Dr. Doug Weiss, at their wedding in June 2026.

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The sudden news of her death has caused a massive outpouring of grief from her audience community. It has also sparked a massive interest in her family: her two marriages and three children.

In the update provided by the Daystar Network, it was not clear if her back injury was her cause of death. The update read: “The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

In this article, we will take a look at her marriages to Marcus Lamb, his death, and then her subsequent remarriage to Dr. Doug Weiss in 2023 till her death. We will also take a look at her three children from her first to Lamb.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Joni Lamb cause of death update: How did Daystar President die? First details emerge Joni Lamb Family: Her Husbands And Children {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Joni Lamb cause of death update: How did Daystar President die? First details emerge Joni Lamb Family: Her Husbands And Children {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She was first married to Marcus Lamb, the co-founder of Daystar Television Network, and the couple shared a 39-year marriage from 1982 till before his death in 2021. She and Marcus Lamb co-hosted shows on the network, which made them popular together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was first married to Marcus Lamb, the co-founder of Daystar Television Network, and the couple shared a 39-year marriage from 1982 till before his death in 2021. She and Marcus Lamb co-hosted shows on the network, which made them popular together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2023, Joni Lamb married Dr. Doug Weiss, marking her second marriage. Weiss is a psychologist and host known for his work with sexual addiction. On the two-year anniversary of her marriage, Lamb wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2023, Joni Lamb married Dr. Doug Weiss, marking her second marriage. Weiss is a psychologist and host known for his work with sexual addiction. On the two-year anniversary of her marriage, Lamb wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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It read: “Well, it’s our two year anniversary. What can I say? You have brought so much joy and happiness into my life. I thank God for you every day…the godly man you are, through the ups and downs of life, you are a rock and your faith in God is contagious. No one will ever know how much you have blessed me and so many others. You are my favorite person, friend, love, and confidante. So trustworthy, kind, and giving. I love you very much, Babe! Happy Anniversary!”

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She has three children from her first marriage to Marcus Lamb: Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca.

According to Bridal Trip, Rachel is described as the oldest daughter and has worked in television production, Jonathan is her only son and a worship leader, and Rebecca is the youngest daughter and has been active in ministry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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