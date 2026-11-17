Former three-division world boxing champion Jorge Luis Linares Palencia has been taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is being held at the El Paso Processing Center in Texas. Jorge Linares, who retired in 2023 with 47 wins and world titles in three divisions, says he is being held at an ICE processing center in Texas. (NBA boxing)

The Venezuelan boxer, popularly known as the 'Golden Boy', disclosed his detention through a post on social media platform X, describing the situation as “madness”.

The 41-year-old, who has spent several years living in the United States, has yet to receive any publicly confirmed update regarding his immigration case or possible court proceedings.

Jorge Luis Linares breaks silence on his detention Linares personally revealed that he was in ICE custody, posting a brief but striking message on X.

“ICE has me in El Paso, Texas. What madness,” the former champion wrote.

His announcement quickly drew attention from the boxing community, with supporters and prominent figures in the sport expressing concern over his situation.

WBA President Gilberto J Mendoza also confirmed the development, revealing that he was in contact with Linares' family and that immigration lawyers were working on the case.

“I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody.

“Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family.

“As WBA President, I will always support our champions, in and out of the ring. Stay strong, Jorge,” Mendoza stated.

US authorities have not yet publicly provided further details about the circumstances surrounding Linares' detention or any scheduled immigration hearings.

Also Read: Danielle Lopez update: Missing New Jersey woman found dead after two years; mother says ‘the terror is gone’