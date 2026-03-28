Joseph, Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joy-Anna breaks silence on brother's charges

Joy-Anna Duggar has spoken out after her brother Joseph Duggar was arrested and charged for child molestation. Joy-Anna Duggar speaks out after brother Joseph Duggar’s arrest. (Instagram/ @joy4site)

Joy-Anna shares emotional statement On March 26, Joy-Anna Duggar, 28, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories addressing her brother's arrest for the first time.

"What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing," she wrote.

She made clear where her focus lies. "My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused. I have been a wreck this week and am taking time to process," she said.

“I have a few pre-filmed commitments that I have to post, but I will be taking some much-needed time with my family. Thank you for your prayers,” she added.

Joy-Anna is not the only family member to respond publicly.

Jason Duggar and his wife Maddie has also spokes about the arrest.

"We are angered by what has happened, and we pray God's righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as deserved," they said.

Also Read: Joseph Duggar arrest row: Expert warns ex-reality star could face life in prison; brother Jason reacts

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo also spoke about the situation on their podcast.

"I did not think my heart could break like it has this week," said Jinger.

“Thinking about the victim who was brave enough to share her story has been heartbreaking," said Jeremy.

Amy Duggar King also shared her reaction, saying she is “sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry.”

Also Read: Kendra Duggar update: Amy Duggar makes plea for Joseph's children as new details emerge on arrests

What are the charges against Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar? According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph has been charged with serious crimes involving inappropriate sexual behavior with a child under 12.

Police said the case started after another department reported past abuse. A now 14-year-old girl told authorities the incidents happened during a family vacation in Florida in 2020, when she was 9.

Additionally, Joseph also faces additional criminal charges in Arkansas, which a source close to the investigation told People are unrelated to the Florida charges.

Kendra Duggar was arrested a few days later on March 20. A source said her arrest was linked to a home inspection, where door locks were found on the outside.