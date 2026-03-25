Kendra Duggar update: Amy Duggar makes plea for Joseph's children as new details emerge on arrests

New details are emerging about the arrest of Kendra Duggar, wife of former ‘19 Kids and Counting’ star Joseph Duggar, as cousin Amy Duggar King speaks out and calls for justice for the children at the center of the case. Amy Duggar King calls for justice for children after Kendra Duggar’s arrest and new details emerge in the ongoing case. (Instagram)

Amy Duggar speaks out after arrests Amy Duggar King, a cousin of Joseph Duggar has shared two public statements reacting to the allegations against him and the charges filed against his wife, Kendra Duggar. She focused on supporting victims and calling for accountability.

In a statement released on March 20 after Joseph Duggar’s arrest, she said she was “sickened, heartbroken, and deeply angry,” adding that her main concern was for the child who is involved in the case.

“The courage it took for her to come forward … cannot be overstated,” Duggar King said. “That bravery deserves to be honored above all else.”

She also spoke about a wider culture that can let abuse continue, saying that "family ties should never equal automatic trust or access" when it comes to keeping children safe.

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Response changes after Kendra Duggar’s arrest In a second statement on March 21, Duggar King said her earlier comments came before she learned about Kendra Duggar’s arrest later that same day.

“The world changed a few hours later,” Duggar King wrote.

“These are serious charges,” Duggar King said. “They are not the same as Joseph’s charges, but they are not small, and I will not treat them as small.”

She added that she would not guess what Kendra knew or her role in the case saying that should be decided by investigators and the courts. However, she made it clear her focus had shifted.

“The moment a person faces criminal charges for the endangerment of children, my prayers shift … to the children,” she said.

Amy also addressed the victim in the Florida case directly and said that her decision to come forward was incredibly brave.

"I pray that justice, full, complete, uncompromising justice, is served for every child who needed a safe adult and didn't have one," she said.

What are the charges against Kendra Duggar? Kendra Duggar was arrested on March 20, just a few days after her husband Joseph Duggar was taken into custody.

A source close to the family told People magazine that her arrest was linked to a home inspection. "I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors," the source said.

Kendra was charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. She was taken to the Washington County jail on March 20 but was released the same day after posting bond.

A family spokesperson told People that her charges are separate from her husband’s case. "She's not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime," the spokesperson said.

What are the charges against Joseph Duggar? Joseph has been charged with serious crimes, including inappropriate sexual behavior involving a child under 12 and similar behavior by an adult over 18.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the case began after a detective from the Tontitown Police Department contacted them about a report of past sexual abuse.

A 14-year-old girl told authorities about several incidents involving Joseph. She said these incidents happened during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida in 2020 when she was 9 years old.