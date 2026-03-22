Kendra Duggar's mom Christina Caldwell faces pressure after daughter & son-in-law Joseph's charges, ‘Abusive culture…’

Kendra Duggar’s mother, Christina Caldwell, is facing immense pressure online after the recent arrests of her daughter, and son–in-law Joseph Duggar. Kendra was arrested in Arkansas just days after Joseph was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in Florida. Both were hit with four second degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and four second degree counts of false imprisonment. Kendra Duggar's mom faces pressure after daughter, son-in-law Joseph's charges (Washington County Detention Center, Washington County Sheriff's Office )

Kendra was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but was later released after posting a $1,470 bond. Her husband is currently being held there.

Christina Caldwell under pressure Christina Caldwell is now under pressure, with Netizens seeking accountability. On the last post on thecaldwellfamily’s Instagram page, which is a photo that was shared in July 2023, many weighed in on the case.

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“I want to know what your daughter did. Did she participate too?” one user commented. “I’m saddened that your family hasn’t spoken out about this situation with your daughter and son in law,” wrote a user, while another said, “Y’all should get ahead of this and release a statement. The IBLP and its toxic, abusive culture needs to be dismantled for good.”

In response to some comments calling for prayers for Kenra, one user wrote, “Kendra has turned herself into the police and is facing charges. Drop the sympathetic comments”. “Yo-what up with endangerment? Could it be that your toxic ways are not wholesome,” wrote another.

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Meanwhile, in Florida, Joseph is also being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim younger than the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 or older. Police have confirmed that the Arkansas charges are unrelated to Joseph’s Florida case, according to Page Six.

Joseph, whose family starred on the reality television show 19 Kids and Counting on channel TLC, was arrested by police in Tontitown, Arkansas, and will be extradited to Bay County, Florida, officials said, according to the BBC. Duggar's older brother, Josh Duggar, was previously accused of molesting five children, including four of his sisters. Josh has been serving a 12-year prison sentence since 2022 for receiving and possessing child sex abuse images.