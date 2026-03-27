Joseph Duggar arrest row: Expert warns ex-reality star could face life in prison; brother Jason reacts

Several members of the Duggar family are reacting with shock and anger after Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges. Joseph's brother Jason Duggar and his wife Maddie were among the latest family members to speak out, sharing a statement on Instagram on March 26 about his arrest. Duggar family expresses shock and anger as Joseph faces serious charges (Instagram/ @littleduggarfamily)

"We, like many, have spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions. We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn't about how it's impacted our lives. Our hearts are burdened because a child's life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable. This is something unthinkable," they said.

"We are angered by what has happened, and we pray God's righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as deserved. Maddie and I have always had a special place in our hearts for the vulnerable around us, and we will continue to do so. To fathom that someone would abuse their authority to harass the innocent is vile,” Jason added.

The couple also asked for prayers for the victim and Joseph's children. "We ask that you pray for the victim who has been brave enough to share what has happened. We also ask that you pray for his family at this time, as his children must face the reality of losing a father that should have been a spiritual leader in their lives," they said. "We stand with innocent children. Always."

Also Read: Joseph and Kendra Duggar update: More Duggar siblings speak on shocking charges; ‘pain and heartbreak…’

What are the charges and what Joseph could face? Joseph Duggar who is 31 and was arrested on March 19 and has been charged with serious crimes, including inappropriate sexual behavior involving a child under 12 and similar behavior by an adult over 18.

According to Rachael Bennett who is a certified family law specialist and senior attorney at Sullivan Law & Associates who spoke to Us Weekly, Joseph is now waiting to be moved from Arkansas to Florida where his trial will take place.

"He's currently waiting to be transferred from Arkansas to Florida and he'll be facing trial on child molestation charges in Florida," Bennett told Us Weekly.

"He's also been charged with the same child endangerment crimes as Kendra [Duggar] related to the home inspection, but those are, I would say, considered secondary. If he's convicted in Florida, these specific charges could result in a life in prison sentence and if a life sentence isn't given, Florida law requires what's called a 'split sentence,' which requires a minimum of 25 years in prison followed by lifetime probation."

The charges are linked to an incident in 2020 involving a 9-year-old girl who was on vacation with her family in Panama City Beach in Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

According to the BCSO, "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs." The office also said that “the victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology.”

Joseph’s wife Kendra Duggar was also arrested Bennett also explained what Kendra could potentially face. "She's been charged with eight counts total and each count carries up to one year in jail, plus fines up to $2,500 per count. Technically, she could face up to eight years in jail, plus significant fines, but I think it's important to note here that she's been charged in the second degree rather than the first, which suggests that investigators did not find evidence that the children were actually harmed or exposed to some kind of serious risk of injury."

“If there's no evidence of that, then these charges are likely to be resolved with a much softer sentence, especially for a first-time offender,” she added.

Also Read: Kendra Duggar update: Amy Duggar makes plea for Joseph's children as new details emerge on arrests

Kendra Duggar was arrested on March 20, just a few days after her husband Joseph Duggar was taken into custody.

According to reports, Kendra was charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. She was taken to the Washington County jail on March 20 but was released the same day after posting bond.