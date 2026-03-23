A GoFundMe has been launched for an orphaned boy in New Hampshire who died by suicide a week after his 13th birthday, unable to handle relentless bullying at school, his family has claimed. 13-year-old Josiah Michael Dwinell jumped off a bridge in Alstead, New Hampshire on March 12, just eight days after his birthday, his aunt Shaena Lyon said on Facebook. Josiah Michael Dwinell GoFundMe: Family shares shocking details after ‘bullied’ New Hampshire boy, 13, dies by suicide (GoFundMe)

After Josiah’s mother, Amber, died unexpectedly in 2021, the child was taken in by his grandmother. Shaena has now shared troubling information about the boy in a Facebook comment.

Shaena, who goes by Shaena Stebbins on Facebook, wrote in a comment in response to a post about Dwinnel, “His biological mother passed away 5 years 3 months and 2 days ago. His Mimi who adopted him was fighting alongside him for being bullied. He was being bullied at school and on the bus not one person outside his home tried to help him. He went to the hospital on numerous occasions where his Mimi sat by his side holding him trying to get him the help he was seeking and his mental health was overlooked and everyone outside his home said he was seeking attention.”

Read More | Was Jada West being bullied? Georgia student's mom speaks out after her death, ‘No one tried to call the police…’

“Josiah Michael Dwinell my nephew decided after a bus ride home that he couldn't handle the bullying anymore and felt the only way to stop it was to jump off a bridge into freezing cold water and not knowing how to swim,” she added.

GoFundMe launched for Josiah Michael Dwinell Shaena has now launched a GoFundMe for Dwinnel’s family. The page describes the child as someone who was “an amazing brother, son, nephew, and all-around young man who meant so much to everyone who knew him. Josiah brought light and joy to our lives, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

It added that the family is “heartbroken,” and want to “honor his memory and give him the farewell he deserves.”

Read More | Sammy Teusch death: Family says bullied Indiana boy who killed himself was ‘deeply empathetic’: 'Didn't deserve this'

“As we navigate this incredibly difficult time, we are facing unexpected expenses related to Josiah’s passing. The funds raised will help cover medical bills and funeral costs, easing some of the financial burden on our family. Your kindness and generosity will allow us to focus on healing and remembering Josiah for the wonderful person he was,” says the page.

It adds, “Any support given is greatly appreciated as this was a very unexpected loss. Thank you for keeping Josiah and our family in your thoughts and for any help you can provide.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).