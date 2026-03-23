Josiah Michael Dwinell GoFundMe: Family shares shocking details after ‘bullied’ New Hampshire boy, 13, dies by suicide
A GoFundMe has been launched for Josiah Michael Dwinell, who died by suicide a week after his 13th birthday, unable to handle bullying at school.
A GoFundMe has been launched for an orphaned boy in New Hampshire who died by suicide a week after his 13th birthday, unable to handle relentless bullying at school, his family has claimed. 13-year-old Josiah Michael Dwinell jumped off a bridge in Alstead, New Hampshire on March 12, just eight days after his birthday, his aunt Shaena Lyon said on Facebook.
After Josiah’s mother, Amber, died unexpectedly in 2021, the child was taken in by his grandmother. Shaena has now shared troubling information about the boy in a Facebook comment.
Shaena, who goes by Shaena Stebbins on Facebook, wrote in a comment in response to a post about Dwinnel, “His biological mother passed away 5 years 3 months and 2 days ago. His Mimi who adopted him was fighting alongside him for being bullied. He was being bullied at school and on the bus not one person outside his home tried to help him. He went to the hospital on numerous occasions where his Mimi sat by his side holding him trying to get him the help he was seeking and his mental health was overlooked and everyone outside his home said he was seeking attention.”
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“Josiah Michael Dwinell my nephew decided after a bus ride home that he couldn't handle the bullying anymore and felt the only way to stop it was to jump off a bridge into freezing cold water and not knowing how to swim,” she added.
GoFundMe launched for Josiah Michael Dwinell
Shaena has now launched a GoFundMe for Dwinnel’s family. The page describes the child as someone who was “an amazing brother, son, nephew, and all-around young man who meant so much to everyone who knew him. Josiah brought light and joy to our lives, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”
It added that the family is “heartbroken,” and want to “honor his memory and give him the farewell he deserves.”
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“As we navigate this incredibly difficult time, we are facing unexpected expenses related to Josiah’s passing. The funds raised will help cover medical bills and funeral costs, easing some of the financial burden on our family. Your kindness and generosity will allow us to focus on healing and remembering Josiah for the wonderful person he was,” says the page.
It adds, “Any support given is greatly appreciated as this was a very unexpected loss. Thank you for keeping Josiah and our family in your thoughts and for any help you can provide.”
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More