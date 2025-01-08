Journalist claims Elon Musk's this behaviour could have ‘enormous consequences’ for US

Liberal journalist Seth Abramson has raised concerns about Elon Musk's increasing influence, claiming the billionaire's alleged erratic behaviour could have “enormous consequences” for the United States. Concerned journalist claims Elon Musk's instability could threaten U.S. governance, calling for the Biden administration to act(REUTERS)

Musk is expected to take on a major role in Trump 2.0 as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or ‘DOGE’, co-chaired by Vivek Ramaswamy, will focus on advising the White House on cost-cutting measures to streamline the government.

Abramson, who is working on a biography of Musk and has written extensively about Donald Trump, shared his worries in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behaviour for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell.”

Abramson warns and urges Biden Administration to take action against Musk

Abramson warned that the billionaire could become the true power behind the scenes in Washington, D.C., once Trump assumes office. “His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences. His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all,” he stated.

“If no action is taken—and I suspect no action will be taken—what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one,” as he urged Biden Administration to take action against Tesla boss.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has reportedly “not been bothered” by Musk's frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago since Donald Trump's landslide victory on November 5. Sources suggest the former First Lady sees Musk’s presence as a “net positive.”

“Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around,”an insider told People Magazine. “Melania has her own life and isn't bothered by political dealings her husband has with others. But so far, she has no issues with Musk.”

Another source added, “For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him.”