Melania Trump is ‘glad to have’ Elon Musk beside Donald, but there's a catch

Following President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory Elon Musk has been a frequent presence at Mar-a-Lago, and there are even rumors that he’s considering purchasing a property in Florida to stay closer to ex-prez. Melania Trump is reportedly unaffected by Elon Musk's presence and appreciates her husband, Donald Trump's engagement with work. However, some in Trump's circle express concerns over Musk's visits.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Musk has been staying at one of the cottages on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Interestingly, “Melania Trump is in good spirits and does her own thing,” and that she remains “not bothered” by Musk’s constant presence at Mar-a-Lago.

“Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine.

“Melania has her own life and isn’t bothered by political dealings her husband has with others. But so far, she has no issues with Musk.”

Melania Trump unfazed by Trump's growing circle

During Trump’s first term as president, Melania was notably uninvolved, and she has reportedly considered taking an even smaller role should he win a second term. “For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him,” the source added.

“Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that.”

The former first lady “is glad to have her husband busy with his work” and that “so far Musk is part of that mindset,” another source told People Magazine.

While Trump and Musk have been quite a “dynamic duo” in recent months, not everyone in Trump’s inner circle views this favourably. According to journalist Maggie Haberman, Trump has occasionally complained about Musk’s frequent visits. Speaking on Kara Swisher’s podcast, Haberman noted, “I don’t anticipate that Musk is going to have an office in the West Wing. I don’t even know that he will have a blue pass to wander around.”