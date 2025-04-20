K2-18b: All on exoplanet showing strongest signs of alien life

Scientists have detected molecules associated with biological processes in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18b, which is about 124 light-years from Earth. With the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), researchers identified the presence of dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS), which are compounds found on Earth, primarily produced by marine phytoplankton and certain bacteria. K2-18b showed strongest signs of alien life(AFP)

Atmosphere suggests potential habitability​

Previous observations in September 2023 have revealed that the exoplanet K2-18b possesses a hydrogen-rich atmosphere containing water vapour. The detection of carbon-bearing molecules like methane and carbon dioxide supports the possibility of a habitable environment like our Earth. K2-18b is 8.6 times the mass of Earth and is far away in the Leo constellation.

K2-18b is part of a category of planets known as ‘Hycean worlds.’ The word ‘Hycean,’ being a portmanteau of ‘hydrogen’ and ‘ocean’, means potentially habitable planets. These are thought to be planets with vast liquid water oceans but also have thick hydrogen-rich atmospheres.

Scientists​ suggest staying cautious

Professor Nikku Madhusudhan from the University of Cambridge, who led the research, emphasized the need for further observations to confirm the biological origin of the detected molecules. Alternative non-biological explanations are being considered, and additional data is required to rule out other sources of these compounds.

The research’s future

The research team plans to conduct detailed studies of the exoplanet’s atmosphere to better understand its composition and its potential for life. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope's advanced capabilities will play a crucial role in the research and its observations, offering deeper insights into the planet's environment and the processes occurring in its atmosphere.