Kamala Harris' Thanksgiving post reignites row over alleged gas stove ban

In a Thanksgiving message shared on social media, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, showcased a glimpse into their holiday festivities, stirring up controversy among conservatives. The focal point of the debate? The presence of a gas stove in the background of the photo reignited concerns about the alleged Biden administration's plans to ban such appliances.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference,Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving," Harris captioned the image on Twitter, where she and Emhoff were captured preparing their holiday feast. The gas stove, visible in the kitchen, immediately became a focal point for critics, including Georgia Republican Congressman Mike Collins and America First activist Laura Loomer.

The online chatter was accompanied by remarks echoing the sentiment of "rules for thee but not for me," as conservatives seized on the perceived hypocrisy of the administration allegedly planning to ban gas stoves while using one themselves.

Earlier this year, rumours swirled about the Biden administration considering a ban on gas stoves, a claim that triggered a backlash from right-wing figures and fueled concerns about the government overstepping into Americans' daily lives in the name of climate change policies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The speculation originated from an interview with Biden-appointed U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., who suggested that "a ban on gas stoves is on the table" due to health concerns. However, both Trumka Jr. and the CPSC chair, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, later clarified that there were no concrete plans to ban gas stoves.

Also Read | Kamala Harris to announce $900 million in pledges to boost women in green sectors

"Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards," stated Hoehn-Saric. Trumka Jr. emphasized, "To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves."

Despite these clarifications, conservative commentators have continued to use the gas stove ban rumors as ammunition against the Biden administration, portraying it as a sinister plot to exert control over Americans' lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}