Kamar Williams found? Conflicting reports emerge after brother Kiyel says one half of 80K Twins went missing

Conflicting reports of Kamar Williams being found has left fans confused as brother Kiyel appeared to deny them via an Instagram story. One half of the popular TikTok duo 80K Twins announced via social media that brother Kamar had gone missing and was last seen on Tuesday.

Kamar Williams is highlighted in black alongside twin Kiyel of the 80K Twins. (Instagram/80ktwins)

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He was reportedly seen wearing blue sweats and a white tee-shirt. “He told us he was leaving the house and never came back, he hasn’t called us texted us or anyone he knows. His location is off. I didn’t want to bring this to social media but my twin brother kamar hasn’t been seen in almost two days, since Tuesday night…We hope nothing is wrong with him, but we made this post so that if anyone see him please tell him to contact us asap.” Kiyel had written on their joint Instagram account.

Now, entertainment blogger Frederick Anderson or Freddy O claimed that Williams' family confirmed to him that Kamar Williams had been found. He shared an apparent statement on social media as well.

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{{^usCountry}} This was reported on by entertainment site The Jasmine Brand as well. In the picture shared Freddy O, it noted “Kamar explained to his twin brother, Kiyel Williams, that he needed to step away from social media temporarily to focus on his mental and emotional well-being. He shared that he had been feeling overwhelmed by anxiety and needed time alone to reflect on his identity, his future and the direction of his life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was reported on by entertainment site The Jasmine Brand as well. In the picture shared Freddy O, it noted “Kamar explained to his twin brother, Kiyel Williams, that he needed to step away from social media temporarily to focus on his mental and emotional well-being. He shared that he had been feeling overwhelmed by anxiety and needed time alone to reflect on his identity, his future and the direction of his life.” {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged statement from Kamar read “It is sometimes difficult to reflect on yourself and understand your own identity, especially when you have a twin around all the time. I apologize for frightening everyone. I did not realize that my absence would result in such an overwhelming outpouring of love and concern.”

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It added “I appreciate every message and sentiment shared regarding my absence. Life can become difficult, and lately, it was getting the best of me. My publicist has connected me with an organization where I can receive the help I need to navigate the dark cloud I am experiencing right now. I need a few more days of solitude to clear my head. I appreciate your love, support and patience. Thank you so much.”

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Kamar allegedly also said “Sometimes it feels as though men do not receive the same level of emotional support when they are going through difficult situations. Women often have their best friends and homegirls to lean on. I have a supportive family, but sometimes it feels like family members do not always understand or take what you are experiencing seriously.”

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from the Williams family and brother Kiyel has not shared any official update on Kamar either. His latest statement on the matter came during early morning of Friday, July 17. Kiyel shared a post on his Instagram stories, which read “Bro stop texting me saying you found him if you didn’t,” as per PEOPLE.

Conflicting reports on Kamar Williams leave fans confused

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The reported statement from Kamar Williams, along with brother Kiyel's conflicting statement appears to have left fans confused.

“Kamar Williams was found safe,” one wrote.

Another added “There’s more to the “missing” 80K Twin story, who is now found. Social media can pull you into a dark mental space. But, it can also push you (and others) to do things for engagement that’s out of character, especially when it’s a source of income.” To this, a X user replied, "FALSE! I checked the other twin Kiyel 80KTwins Instagram story&his twin Kamar Williams have NOT been found. "Bro stop texting ME saying you found him if you didn't real shiii!!!" DOESN'T say this 2 being true. I REPEAT Kamar the twin HAVE NOT been found&this ISN'T 4 engagement."

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