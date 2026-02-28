Kapolei shooting: One person killed, teenage girl injured in deadly incident at Puanohu Place; first details

“Active Murder Investigation on Puanohu Place in Kapolei. A suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area as the investigation is active,” they said in a statement.

A deadly shooting left one person dead and another injured on Friday in Kapolei, Honolulu. The Honolulu Police Department is investigating the matter. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 11:30 am.

Hawaii News Now reported that a man in his 20s was found dead at the scene on Puanohu Place. A teenage girl was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated.

Kapolei is a planned community in the city of Oahu, Hawaii.

Reactions to the Kapolei shooting Earlier, the Kapolei shooting details were put out on Facebook as the situation developed and it drew a variety of reactions. “Police responding to deadly shooting in Kapolei,” Hawaii News Now had posted. Many people wrote replies to it.

“I wonder if this had to do with the Boys fighting inside walmart,” one mused. Another added “What is going on in Kapolei??”. Many offered prayers, while others drew comparisons to US states and even urged Hawaii to ‘get it together’.

A person called it ‘California 2.0’ perhaps intending to indicate the shooting incidents reported there. However, the police faced a fair amount of criticism too, with one person commenting “Yah figgah since the gunpoint robbery a few weeks back in kapolei, police would be patrolling? And or driving around and being in the publics view huh?”. Lawmakers were also slammed over the incident.

“Okay Hirono and Tokuda we need a response regarding all these violence here in your back yard. Only if ICE and certain race involved or illegal would get your attention. I guess,” one wrote, referring to Rep. Jill Tokuda and US Senator Mazie K. Hirono.

“So thats why all those police were running hot,” another wrote, meanwhile, indicating that a strong police response was seen in the area.

Kapolei crime stats As per real-estate page Neighborhoodscout, Kapolei has a violent crime rate of 1.49 for every 1000 residents. This reportedly makes it safer than 24% of cities in the US. It further notes that one has a 1 in 669 chance of being a victim of a violent crime in Kapolei.

Given the stats, the reactions of many online were understandable, as they placed heartbreak emoticons to the news of the shooting. Some also tried to speak about the need for gun control in the wake of the incident.