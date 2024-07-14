New Delhi, American reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian left for the US on Sunday morning after attending the wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kardashian sisters leave for US, Kim shares selfie with 'queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Flanked by their staff, security detail and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, according to videos doing social media rounds. Both were dressed in monochrome athleisure.

They reached the Mumbai airport in Kalina area in two white luxury cars. With several umbrellas at ready, their security personnel were able to shield Kim and Khloe from the photographers and videographers waiting outside in the rain to catch a glimpse of the duo.

The Kardashian sisters, who arrived in India early Friday morning, ended their first visit to the country on a high as among the most influential international guests at the grand Ambani wedding festivities.

Hours ago, Kim shared a selfie with Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds on Saturday night.

"Queen @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

Kim also uploaded a video clip of Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, welcoming her and Khloe into the wedding hall.

"Kim and Khloe take India," she posted alongside a series of pictures with her sister.

Khloe also shared an Instagram post before flying out.

"I can't believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie," she wrote.

On Saturday, Kim wore a custom-made stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani and Khloe opted for a custom-made rani pink lehenga choli created by Manish Malhotra.

For Friday's wedding, both of them chose custom-made Manish Malhotra ensembles: while Kim was draped in a glittering red saree, Khloe had donned an ivory-gold saree with heavy embellishments.

From their arrival, warm welcome at a luxury hotel, an auto rickshaw ride to decorations at the wedding venue, both Kim and Khloe have been sharing glimpses from their time in India on social media.

Kim previously revealed that Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities will be featured on their American reality TV show "The Kardashians".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.