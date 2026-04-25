Karoline Leavitt set for maternity leave: Who could temporarily replace her as press secretary?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the recent press briefing would likely be her “last gaggle for some time,” as she prepared for the birth of her second baby.

During a press briefing, Karoline Leavitt revealed she will take maternity leave soon as she says the informal presser is her “last gaggle for some time”. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

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During an informal press conference, Leavitt acknowledged her visible pregnancy and confirmed that she would soon step away from public duties.

“As you can see, I’m about ready to have a baby any minute, so I’ll see you guys very soon,” she said while talking to the reporters.

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Temporary farewell as leave begins

Leavitt maintained a lighthearted and humorous tone during the whole exchange. She joked with reporters about how they would still be able to obtain information without her.

“I know all of you have the president’s phone number personally, so I have no doubt that you will have no shortage of statements and news from this building while I’m gone,” she said, prompting laughter from the reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} She further hinted at a team that will take responsibility for her role at the White House. She said, “I know you will be in very good hands with my team here at the White House.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further hinted at a team that will take responsibility for her role at the White House. She said, “I know you will be in very good hands with my team here at the White House.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She hasn't, however, shared an official timeline or details about her return from maternity leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She hasn't, however, shared an official timeline or details about her return from maternity leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Will Karoline Leavitt be on leave amid childbirth? Rumors around who could replace Leavitt during her maternity leave {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Will Karoline Leavitt be on leave amid childbirth? Rumors around who could replace Leavitt during her maternity leave {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The Mirror US, the White House intends to rotate different individuals to fulfill Leavitt's responsibilities while she is away, as no official replacement has been appointed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Mirror US, the White House intends to rotate different individuals to fulfill Leavitt's responsibilities while she is away, as no official replacement has been appointed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As outlined by the official White House structures and Encyclopædia Britannica, the press secretary is supported by a team of deputy and assistant press secretaries. Senior officials, like the Cabinet members or the president, may also address the media directly when required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As outlined by the official White House structures and Encyclopædia Britannica, the press secretary is supported by a team of deputy and assistant press secretaries. Senior officials, like the Cabinet members or the president, may also address the media directly when required. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mirror reported that Leavitt's team, which includes Pat Adams, Anna Kelly, Kush Desai, Abigail Jackson, Liz Huston, Taylor Rogers, Davis Ingle, Allison Schuster, Olivia Wales, Micah Stopperich, Ellie Acra, Georgia O'Neil, and Kieghan Nangle, will support Steven Cheung, the communications director and White House aide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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