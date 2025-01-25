Menu Explore
Who is Kush Desai? Trump taps ex-Indian-American journalist as his Deputy Press Secretary

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 25, 2025 09:40 AM IST

Kush Desai, an Indian-American and former journalist, has been appointed Deputy Press Secretary by President Donald Trump.

Kush Desai, an Indian-American and former journalist, has been named Deputy Press Secretary by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an official White House announcement.

Kush Desai (L), a former journalist and Indian-American, has extensive experience in political communications.(X/Kush Desai)
Kush Desai (L), a former journalist and Indian-American, has extensive experience in political communications.(X/Kush Desai)

Desai previously served as Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

During his time at the Republican National Committee, Desai held the position of Deputy Battleground States and Pennsylvania Communications Director.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
