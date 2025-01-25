Who is Kush Desai? Trump taps ex-Indian-American journalist as his Deputy Press Secretary

Kush Desai, an Indian-American and former journalist, has been named Deputy Press Secretary by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an official White House announcement. Kush Desai (L), a former journalist and Indian-American, has extensive experience in political communications.(X/Kush Desai)

Desai previously served as Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

During his time at the Republican National Committee, Desai held the position of Deputy Battleground States and Pennsylvania Communications Director.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}