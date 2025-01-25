Donald Trump's chief of staff denies Elon Musk West Wing access

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump’s newly appointed chief of staff, has cemented her authority within the administration by barring Elon Musk’s attempt to secure a permanent base in the White House's West Wing. Susie Wiles has established her dominance by preventing Elon Musk from obtaining a West Wing office,(File Images)

During Trump's campaign, the Former president labelled Wiles as the “ice maiden” because of her cool composure and successful work approach. However, she quickly made it clear that not everyone would be welcomed into Trump’s inner circle—especially those “who want to work solo or be a star.”

Musk's increasing influence has sparked tension. Online chatter even referred to Musk as the “power behind President Trump” and jokingly dubbed Trump “Vice-President Trump” due to Musk’s ability to dominate the spotlight.

Musk's leadership team stays at Eisenhower Executive Office building

Sources indicate the billionaire entrepreneur actively campaigned for an office position next to the Oval Office. The Times reports that his leadership team remains at the Eisenhower Executive Office building rather than the main West Wing on White House grounds.

When asked by a reporter if Musk would be given a West Wing office, Trump unequivocally replied, “No. He’s getting an office for about 20 people that we’re hiring to make sure that these [savings] get implemented.”

Wiles has taken on the role of gatekeeper to the president, even creating barriers for Musk, whose large personality and political clout have at times overshadowed Trump. “There’s never been an administration that has had so many power plays so early,” said political analyst Frank Luntz. “She’s got the right heart and she’s got the right skills for this—if anyone’s going to succeed, it’s her.”

Despite these controversies, Trump remains aligned with Musk, who has donated an estimated £223,271 to Trump’s campaign.