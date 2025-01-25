Menu Explore
Former Indian-American journalist joins Trump administration as deputy press secretary

PTI | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 25, 2025 09:01 AM IST

The White House has announced Kush Desai as the new Deputy Press Secretary under President Donald Trump. 

US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American former journalist Kush Desai as his Deputy Press Secretary, the White House has announced.

Trump appoints Indian-American ex-journalist as White House Deputy Press Secretary(AP)
Trump appoints Indian-American ex-journalist as White House Deputy Press Secretary(AP)

Desai earlier served as Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Desai was also the Deputy Battleground States and Pennsylvania Communications Director at the Republican National Committee. In this capacity, he played a key role in messaging and narrative building in the key battleground States in particular Pennsylvania.

Trump won in all the seven battleground States.

The White House announced his appointment on Friday.

White House Office of Communications will be overseen by Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich.

Trump had previously announced the appointments of Assistant to the President and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Assistant to the President and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

{More updates to add}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
