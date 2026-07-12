Kash Patel summoned by White House? Report links FBI chief's canceled Chicago trip to girlfriend's concert

FBI Director Kash Patel is at the center of a fresh controversy after a report claimed he canceled a planned trip to Chicago and was called to the White House instead, prompting sharp denials from the Trump administration and the FBI.

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

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According to MS NOW, Patel was scheduled to travel to Chicago on Friday but scrapped the visit after senior Trump administration officials directed him to report to the West Wing. The outlet, citing sources, alleged that the trip was linked to a country music festival where Patel’s girlfriend, singer Alexis Wilkins, was due to perform.

The report further claimed administration officials were increasingly concerned about Patel’s conduct, including allegations surrounding his use of taxpayer-funded resources and the timing of his proposed travel as the United States faced renewed military exchanges with Iran.

Neither the White House nor the FBI has confirmed those allegations.

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White House rejects 'summoned' report

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{{^usCountry}} The White House swiftly dismissed the report, with its Rapid Response 47 account on X calling it “fake news.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House swiftly dismissed the report, with its Rapid Response 47 account on X calling it “fake news.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Nobody was frustrated. In fact, we’ll start boosting and promoting his earlier tweet even more,” the account posted, rejecting claims that officials were unhappy with Patel.

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White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also defended the FBI chief, writing that there had been “no frustration” over Patel’s social media activity and accusing MS NOW of inaccurate reporting.

A White House official separately told media outlets that Patel’s visit was unrelated to any internal concerns.

“The idea that he was ‘summoned to the White House’ due to ‘frustration’ is totally inaccurate. He was here for unrelated meetings,” the official said.

Patel also acknowledged being at the White House but dismissed the broader report. “I was at the White House, true, and the fake news will find out why soon,” he wrote on X.

Why is Kash Patel under scrutiny?

The latest controversy comes as Patel faces questions over his travel and spending.

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Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley recently asked Patel to provide records showing whether he reimbursed the FBI for private jet travel and to explain the agency’s purchase of BMW vehicles instead of its traditional Chevrolet Suburbans.

Also Read: FBI Director Kash Patel erupts in heated on-camera clash with reporter: ‘The problem with you…’

MS NOW also reported that some FBI agents questioned the planned Chicago trip, alleging it coincided with Wilkins’ concert and included an official visit to the FBI’s Chicago field office. The FBI has not publicly confirmed those claims.

Patel has previously denied allegations that he misused government aircraft for personal travel, describing similar accusations as “baseless.” He has also publicly defended Wilkins, calling her a “country music sensation.”

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Patel has faced scrutiny in recent months over reports concerning his travel arrangements and official conduct. Democratic lawmakers have sought information about allegations involving government-funded helicopter trips, jet skiing and other recreational activities during official travel.

The FBI has rejected those allegations, saying Patel has reimbursed all eligible personal travel expenses and complied with federal rules.