Katie Miller, wife of new WH Chief of Staff, faces backlash after admitting she skipped Virginia midterm voting: ‘I prefer my own safety’

Conservative commentator Katie Miller is facing renewed criticism over her remarks about Republican voters after acknowledging that she did not vote in Virginia's 2026 midterm elections. Her comments have attracted fresh attention following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint her husband, Stephen Miller, as the White House chief of staff.

Katie Miller’s explanation for skipping Virginia’s 2026 midterm elections has prompted online criticism. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

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The controversy began after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. During CBS News' election night coverage, Katie Miller suggested that family responsibilities had prevented some Republican-leaning mothers from getting to the polling stations.

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Her explanation for not voting, however, quickly became a talking point on social media.

Deep Dive Why did Katie Miller say she did not vote in Virginia’s 2026 midterm elections? Miller said she was concerned that voting in Virginia would expose her home address. She said she preferred her own safety and security over giving up that privacy. Why did Katie Miller face backlash over her comments about mothers and voting? Miller suggested that some mothers were too busy raising children to vote, but also acknowledged that she had not voted herself. Critics called this a contradiction. Who can access Virginia voter registration records? The article says voter registration lists and records can be obtained for political purposes by candidates, political parties, political action committees and other eligible parties. Members of the public and nonprofit organizations may also access them under applicable rules.

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Katie Miller explains why she did not vote, faces backlash

{{^usCountry}} During Tuesday's election coverage hosted by Norah O'Donnell, Miller was asked about her participation in Virginia's election. She acknowledged that she had not cast a ballot, explaining that concerns about the privacy of voter information influenced her decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Tuesday's election coverage hosted by Norah O'Donnell, Miller was asked about her participation in Virginia's election. She acknowledged that she had not cast a ballot, explaining that concerns about the privacy of voter information influenced her decision. {{/usCountry}}

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"I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up," she said.

Under Virginia election rules, voter registration lists and records of people who are registered to vote can be obtained for political purposes by candidates, political parties, political action committees and certain other eligible parties. Members of the public and nonprofit organizations can also access these records under applicable rules.

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Also Read: Stephen Miller hails Trump, says GOP is ‘stronger and more popular than ever’ despite midterm defeat

Miller's explanation sparked debate, with critics questioning her concerns about voter privacy.

Responding to her remarks, one X user commented, “She ants voter ID but doesn’t want to provide her address 😂”

“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain about the results,” another wrote, a third user said, “She’s too afraid to fill out a ballot and mail it?”

“What else do you expect from the Millers?” one more commented.

Katie Miller's remarks about mothers draw criticism

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The controversy intensified after Miller suggested that childcare and family responsibilities contributed to Republican underperformance.

Speaking on CBS News, she said: "You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls."

Her comments drew criticism after she revealed that she had also stayed away from the ballot box.

Critics pointed to what they viewed as a contradiction between her criticism of mothers who did not vote and her own decision not to participate in the election.

The exchange subsequently gained traction online, renewing discussions about voter participation, political priorities and privacy concerns surrounding voter registration records.

Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller prepares to take on one of the most influential positions in the Trump administration.

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On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that Miller, who has served as a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff, would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. He is scheduled to assume the position on Monday.

Announcing the appointment on Truth Social, Trump praised Miller's loyalty and influence within his administration.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff," Trump wrote.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump described Miller as someone who had been part of his political journey from the beginning.

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"Stephen's been with me since the beginning. He gets it," Trump said.

He also praised Miller's management abilities, political instincts and character, describing him as "a great manager," "very good politically" and “a very good man.”

Katie Miller defends her husband's appointment

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Following the announcement, Katie Miller publicly celebrated her husband's promotion and praised his long-standing commitment to Trump.

In a post on X, she highlighted Stephen Miller's 11 years of service alongside the president, referencing his involvement in political campaigns, investigations, rallies and official international engagements.

"Stephen has stood by President Trump for 11 years through wins, investigations, rallies, foreign trips, state visits, and more," she wrote.

She added that she had witnessed his dedication firsthand and described his work as relentless.

Miller also shared a personal reflection on their relationship, revealing that they first met while she was working at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Without him, our four beautiful children wouldn't exist," she wrote.

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Addressing speculation about the implications of his new position, she defended his intentions and expressed confidence in his leadership.

"Stephen loves our country and wants to make it better for our kids and yours. He means business and is ready to work," she added.