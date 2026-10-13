Katie Zacharia’s first White House briefing turns awkward after ‘my President-husband’ slip: 5 key highlights

Katie Zacharia’s first White House press briefing ended awkwardly on Tuesday, October 13, after she mistakenly called her husband “my president” and answered questions from just three reporters.

Katie Zacharia’s first briefing featured an awkward slip, a Ukraine question, a Guilfoyle announcement and praise for Trump. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The new press secretary also struggled to answer a question about US intelligence sharing with Ukraine and announced that the administration had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Zacharia, who replaced Karoline Leavitt, spent much of her opening speech praising President Donald Trump and promoting Republican rallies ahead of the November midterm elections.

Katie Zacharia praises Trump during first briefing

Deep Dive Why did Katie Zacharia’s first White House briefing turn awkward? While discussing how her husband helped with their four children, Zacharia mistakenly called him “my president” before correcting herself. She also hesitated during her prepared remarks and answered questions from three reporters. What did Katie Zacharia say about US intelligence sharing with Ukraine? When Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked whether the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Zacharia said she would have to get back to him. She did not provide further details during the briefing. What did Katie Zacharia announce about Kimberly Guilfoyle at her first briefing? Zacharia said the administration had asked Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece. Guilfoyle later tendered her resignation and said she intended to defend herself against the allegations of misconduct.

Zacharia opened her first appearance by expressing her support for Trump and his administration.

“I am so honored to work for President Trump and the American people,” she said. “I have wanted to work for him for a very long time.”

She described the atmosphere around the midterm elections as having “energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms, thanks to President Trump.”

Zacharia also called a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, a “blockbuster rally” and said Americans were “lining up and packing out arenas to support President Trump and Republicans.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Katie Zacharia gives massive update on Kimberly Guilfoyle's resignation 5 key takeaways from Katie Zacharia’s first White House briefing Zacharia opened with praise for Trump, promoting Republican rallies and claiming the midterm elections had generated unprecedented energy and excitement.

She could not immediately answer Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about whether the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

Zacharia confirmed that the administration had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece.

While discussing her four children, Zacharia mistakenly called her husband “my president” before correcting herself and saying, “Wow, that’s a good one.”

She ended the briefing after answering questions from reporters representing Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Katie Zacharia gives massive update on Kimberly Guilfoyle's resignation 5 key takeaways from Katie Zacharia’s first White House briefing Zacharia opened with praise for Trump, promoting Republican rallies and claiming the midterm elections had generated unprecedented energy and excitement.

She could not immediately answer Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about whether the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

Zacharia confirmed that the administration had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece.

While discussing her four children, Zacharia mistakenly called her husband “my president” before correcting herself and saying, “Wow, that’s a good one.”

She ended the briefing after answering questions from reporters representing Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Katie Zacharia brutally trolled after first White House presser: ‘She’ll break Anthony Scaramucci’s record’

Katie Zacharia defers question about US intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Zacharia whether the United States had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

“I’ll have to get back to you on that,” she replied, without providing further details.

Doocy also asked whether her role would involve discussing White House matters or helping Republicans during the elections.

Zacharia said she hoped to “amplify, multiply and expand upon President Trump’s incredible agenda for the American people.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zacharia announced that the administration had asked Guilfoyle to leave her diplomatic post.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” she said. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

The announcement followed reports about allegations involving Guilfoyle and a Trump donor. Guilfoyle’s lawyer disputed the claims, while the donor disputed owing her money.

‘My president’ slip marks awkward moment for Katie Zacharia

A reporter asked Zacharia how she would balance her new responsibilities with raising her four children.

While explaining that her husband was helping with the family, she mistakenly said, “So my president — sorry, my husband.”

She then acknowledged the mistake, saying, “Wow, that’s a good one.”