Trump asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as Ambassador to Greece amid misconduct allegations
Press Secretary Katie Zacharia said the White House has asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign amid misconduct allegations.
The White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, announced on Tuesday that U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, who previously served as a prominent Trump campaign representative, has been requested to submit her resignation in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.
“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia stated at her inaugural White House press briefing. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
Kimberly Guilfoyle misconduct allegations probe
Guilfoyle, 57 and formerly engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has been the subject of an investigation conducted by the State Department's Inspector General's Office, as confirmed by two individuals with knowledge of the matter to NBC News in the preceding week.
The investigation was initiated following a Wall Street Journal report that detailed allegations of improper conduct during her tenure as ambassador. These allegations included claims that she made boastful statements regarding her relationships with prominent Greek business magnates, whom she allegedly stated had financed her luxury travel experiences. The article referenced testimony from people who witnessed these conversations and included reference to an audio recording.
Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle marriages and relationship in focus amid misconduct allegations: All on her ex-husbands and son
Trump donor makes stunning allegations against Kimberly Guilfoyle
A prominent Trump donor identified as Eric Deters made allegations this month, asserting that she had solicited his financial assistance to settle her outstanding $100,000 American Express debt in the period preceding her 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, with the purported benefit being access to high-ranking administration personnel.
“She was so desperate for that $100,000. It was a quid pro quo,” Deters stated to NBC News in an interview.
“She said I could ask her for anything and everything in Trump world. There was no request too big,” he added.
A text message provided by Deters appeared to demonstrate Guilfoyle directing him to transfer funds directly to American Express, ostensibly to prevent the transaction from being documented. Deters maintained that he did not remit the funds to her.
Guilfoyle's lawyers issue statement
Guilfoyle's legal representatives issued a statement on Monday asserting that Deters was indebted to her for compensation related to speaking engagements, a claim which Deters contested.
The attorneys, David Schwartz and Jesse Binnall, further refuted allegations of any misconduct concerning her travel arrangements, asserting that she “sought, obtained and followed State Department guidance and followed the Department’s travel regulations.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More