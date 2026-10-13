Trump asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as Ambassador to Greece amid misconduct allegations

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia stated at her inaugural White House press briefing. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

The White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia , announced on Tuesday that U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, who previously served as a prominent Trump campaign representative, has been requested to submit her resignation in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.

Kimberly Guilfoyle misconduct allegations probe Guilfoyle, 57 and formerly engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has been the subject of an investigation conducted by the State Department's Inspector General's Office, as confirmed by two individuals with knowledge of the matter to NBC News in the preceding week.

The investigation was initiated following a Wall Street Journal report that detailed allegations of improper conduct during her tenure as ambassador. These allegations included claims that she made boastful statements regarding her relationships with prominent Greek business magnates, whom she allegedly stated had financed her luxury travel experiences. The article referenced testimony from people who witnessed these conversations and included reference to an audio recording.

Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle marriages and relationship in focus amid misconduct allegations: All on her ex-husbands and son

Trump donor makes stunning allegations against Kimberly Guilfoyle A prominent Trump donor identified as Eric Deters made allegations this month, asserting that she had solicited his financial assistance to settle her outstanding $100,000 American Express debt in the period preceding her 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, with the purported benefit being access to high-ranking administration personnel.

“She was so desperate for that $100,000. It was a quid pro quo,” Deters stated to NBC News in an interview.

“She said I could ask her for anything and everything in Trump world. There was no request too big,” he added.

A text message provided by Deters appeared to demonstrate Guilfoyle directing him to transfer funds directly to American Express, ostensibly to prevent the transaction from being documented. Deters maintained that he did not remit the funds to her.

Guilfoyle's lawyers issue statement Guilfoyle's legal representatives issued a statement on Monday asserting that Deters was indebted to her for compensation related to speaking engagements, a claim which Deters contested.

The attorneys, David Schwartz and Jesse Binnall, further refuted allegations of any misconduct concerning her travel arrangements, asserting that she “sought, obtained and followed State Department guidance and followed the Department’s travel regulations.”