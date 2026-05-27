Ken Paxton wife and children: Meet Angela Paxton and their four kids

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton crushed four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in Tuesday’s Republican US Senate primary runoff. He seized the GOP nomination in a resounding victory powered by a late endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Ken Paxton wife and children

Ken Paxton pictured during a campaign event at The Angry Elephant in Magnolia, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela Paxton, were married for nearly four decades before announcing their separation.

Wife: Angela Paxton

Angela Paxton (née Allen), born on February 14, 1963, is a Republican Texas state senator representing District 8. She met Ken Paxton while both were students at Baylor University, and the couple married in 1986.

In July 2025, Angela Paxton filed for divorce, citing adultery in court documents and describing the filing as being made on “biblical grounds.”

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” Angela Paxton said in a post on X at the time. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports said the couple had been separated since around 2024. Despite the split, both Ken and Angela Paxton publicly said they remained committed to supporting their children and grandchildren. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports said the couple had been separated since around 2024. Despite the split, both Ken and Angela Paxton publicly said they remained committed to supporting their children and grandchildren. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In his statement, Ken Paxton cited the “pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny” as the reason the couple had “decided to start a new chapter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his statement, Ken Paxton cited the “pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny” as the reason the couple had “decided to start a new chapter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ken and Angela Paxton have four adult children: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ken and Angela Paxton have four adult children: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tucker Paxton {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tucker Paxton {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Abby Paxton {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abby Paxton {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mattie Hayworth (née Paxton) — Mattie has frequently appeared publicly in support of her father. During the 2026 Senate primary campaign, she defended him in an opinion piece and campaign advertisement. She is married to Daniel Hayworth, and the couple has children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mattie Hayworth (née Paxton) — Mattie has frequently appeared publicly in support of her father. During the 2026 Senate primary campaign, she defended him in an opinion piece and campaign advertisement. She is married to Daniel Hayworth, and the couple has children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Katie (KT) Paxton — Often referred to in family announcements as the youngest daughter. She is married to Ryan.

The Paxtons also have several grandchildren through their daughters’ families

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON