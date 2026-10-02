Ken Urker death: Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-fiance die by suicide? Cops share chilling ‘gun, syringe, drug’ details

The police report regarding the demise of Ken Urker, the former fiancé of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, presents a concerning account of the circumstances encountered by responding deputies with drug-related items discovered near his remains.

Concern grows over Ken Urker's death, with family reporting suicidal intentions before his passing. (Instagram)

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In accordance with records from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office that were made available to TMZ, law enforcement personnel were dispatched to Ken's residence in Louisiana on Thursday evening to conduct a welfare assessment following his failure to respond to communications and his refusal to answer the door.

Drug-related items found near Ken Urker's body: Police

The official report states that Ken exhibited no vital signs and displayed no respiratory function upon discovery by the responding officers.

Deep Dive What led to the discovery of Ken Urker's body? Ken Urker's body was discovered after concerns were raised by family members regarding his absence from work and communication. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called for a welfare check, finding him unresponsive at his home. What evidence was found near Ken Urker's body? Police found syringes, a spoon with brown powdery material, and a holstered firearm near Ken Urker's body, indicating possible drug use, though an official cause of death has yet to be determined. How did Gypsy Rose Blanchard react to Ken Urker's death? Gypsy Rose Blanchard expressed disbelief over Ken Urker's death, mentioning he died from an overdose and stating she was unsure if it was intentional, highlighting his emotional distress leading up to the incident.

Police said they found syringes and a spoon positioned in the bathroom adjacent to a brown powdery material, as well as an additional syringe and a holstered firearm situated on the nightstand. Ken was positioned supine, and officers documented discoloration of his facial features and upper extremities, TMZ reported.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the official documentation, no other items within the bedroom showed signs of disturbance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official documentation, no other items within the bedroom showed signs of disturbance. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Ken Urker's sister claims his death was not of ‘not of natural causes’, blasts Gypsy Rose - ‘You're a vile human being’

Ken Urker's TikTok stream, emotional distress and suicide threat

Law enforcement officials were additionally informed that Ken had attended church services with members of the Blanchard family on Wednesday evening and delivered remarks regarding his depressed and distressed emotional state. According to reports, he later broadcast himself live on TikTok. but he remained silent throughout the stream.

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Following Ken's absence from his workplace on Thursday, his family members grew concerned and initiated contact with police to conduct a welfare check. Cops were alerted that he owned a gun.

The person who contacted dispatchers also reported that Urker had conveyed suicidal intentions, as per TMZ. A second caller notified authorities that Urker had taken his own life and inquired about his welfare.

Ken was found dead inside his Louisiana home on Thursday, coinciding with what would have marked his thirty-fourth birthday.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says Ken Urker died from apparent drug overdose

Gypsy has expressed her belief that he may have succumbed to a drug overdose, whereas investigators have stated that the possibility of a foul play under consideration.

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An autopsy was performed Friday morning. However, officials have stated that a definitive cause of death has not yet been established, pending the completion of toxicology examinations.