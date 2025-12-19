Kennedy Center renaming row: Who is on the board? Trump announcement raises questions
The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center following a decision by its board, which was reshaped earlier this year by President Donald Trump with a slate of political allies, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.
"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
However, soon after the announcement, questions about the board were raised. “Who is on the board exactly?” one person asked on social media.
Here are all the board members of the Kennedy Center
Board of Trustees
Honorary Chairs
Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States
Dr. Jill Biden
Michelle Obama
Laura Bush
Hillary Rodham Clinton
The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees
Officers
President Donald J. Trump — Chair
Richard Grenell — President
Jennifer Fischer — Vice Chair
Sergio Gor — Secretary
John Falconetti — Treasurer
Elliot Berke — General Counsel
Members Appointed by the President of the United States
Brian D. Ballard
Maria Bartiromo
Pamela Bondi
Mary Helen Bowers
Hannah F. Buchan
Robert Castellani
Elaine Chao
Pamella Roland DeVos
Patricia Duggan
John Falconetti
Emilia May Fanjul
Jennifer Fischer
Lynette Friess
Sergio Gor
Pamela Gross
Lee Greenwood
Kate Adamson Haselwood
Laura Ingraham
Michele Kessler
Dana Kraft
Mindy Levine
Lynda Lomangino
Barbara Long
Allison Lutnick
Douglas Manchester
Catherine B. Reynolds
Denise Saul
Dan Scavino
Cheri Summerall
President Donald J. Trump
Usha Vance
Susie Wiles
Andrea Wynn
Paolo Zampolli