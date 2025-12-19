Kennedy Center renaming row: Who is on the board? Trump announcement raises questions

The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center following a decision by its board, which was reshaped earlier this year by President Donald Trump with a slate of political allies, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday. The Kennedy Center is seen on Aug. 13, 2019, in Washington(AP)

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, soon after the announcement, questions about the board were raised. “Who is on the board exactly?” one person asked on social media.

Here are all the board members of the Kennedy Center

Board of Trustees

Honorary Chairs

Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States

Dr. Jill Biden

Michelle Obama

Laura Bush

Hillary Rodham Clinton

The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees

Officers

President Donald J. Trump — Chair

Richard Grenell — President

Jennifer Fischer — Vice Chair

Sergio Gor — Secretary

John Falconetti — Treasurer

Elliot Berke — General Counsel

Members Appointed by the President of the United States

Brian D. Ballard

Maria Bartiromo

Pamela Bondi

Mary Helen Bowers

Hannah F. Buchan

Robert Castellani

Elaine Chao

Pamella Roland DeVos

Patricia Duggan

John Falconetti

Emilia May Fanjul

Jennifer Fischer

Lynette Friess

Sergio Gor

Pamela Gross

Lee Greenwood

Kate Adamson Haselwood

Laura Ingraham

Michele Kessler

Dana Kraft

Mindy Levine

Lynda Lomangino

Barbara Long

Allison Lutnick

Douglas Manchester

Catherine B. Reynolds

Denise Saul

Dan Scavino

Cheri Summerall

President Donald J. Trump

Usha Vance

Susie Wiles

Andrea Wynn

Paolo Zampolli