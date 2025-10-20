Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kenny Loggins seeks removal of ‘Danger Zone’ from Trump's AI clip against No Kings protestors, ‘Trying to tear us apart’

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 10:38 pm IST

Kenny Loggins demands President Trump remove his song from an AI-generated video that features him throwing sludge on protesters

Singer Kenny Loggins is calling on President Donald Trump to take down his song from a bizarre AI-generated video that shows him throwing sludge on “No Kings” protesters.'

Kenny Loggins requests President Trump to take down 'Danger Zone' from an AI-generated video, claiming unauthorized use.
Kenny Loggins requests President Trump to take down 'Danger Zone' from an AI-generated video, claiming unauthorized use.

Loggins, 77, clarified that he never gave Trump permission to include his 1986 hit song “Danger Zone”in the video, which also shows the POTUS flying a jet with phrase “King Trump” and even donning a crown.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone,’” Loggins stated in a statement, which was posted to the musician’s official website “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

“I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us,” the singer continued.

‘There is no ‘us and them,’ says Kenny Loggins

Urging Americans to stay united, he went on to say, “Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

As of Monday, the video was still available on Trump's Truth Social page, featuring the "Danger Zone" playing over the pictures.

Also Read: Snapchat users complain ‘all snaps gone’ after deleting app amid AWS outage, here's how to restore your streak

Trump and use of songs for political purposes

Loggins is by no means the first performer to call on Trump or his administration to refrain from using their songs for political purposes. Actors such as the Foo Fighters, Beyoncé, ABBA, Sinead O'Connor, Isaac Hayes (via his estate), and The White Stripes have all called for their tracks to be removed from Trump rallies, campaign materials, and social media posts in the past few years alone.

Theo Von, a comedian and podcaster who was present at Trump's January inauguration, also asked last month that the DHS cease using a video of him to advertise their deportation operations.

Trump, on the other hand, said he's "not a king" and "works [his] a– off to make our country great" in response to reports that protesters were assembling for "No Kings" demonstrations around the US.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Kenny Loggins seeks removal of ‘Danger Zone’ from Trump's AI clip against No Kings protestors, ‘Trying to tear us apart’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On