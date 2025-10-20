Snapchat users complain ‘all snaps gone’ after deleting app amid AWS outage, here's how to restore your streak

A significant Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacted operations for hundreds of websites and applications on Monday morning, causing Snapchat users to report over 22,000 outages. The Downdetector website states that at least 22,295 reports were received before 9 AM. Snapchat users face difficulties accessing accounts, with many reporting lost messages after deleting and reinstalling the app.(REUTERS)

People are complaining that they can't send or load any messages or log in. Some people have reported that they have been locked out of their accounts in extreme cases.

Following multiple tries, the users purportedly got the following notification: “Due to repeated failed attempts or other unusual activity, your access to Snapchat is temporarily disabled. Please try again.”

Numerous websites and apps were impacted by the outage, including Roblox, Fortnite, Coinbase, and Ring.

Snapchat users rushes to X: ‘Snaps are gone’

Users of Snapchat are now using X to convey that after deleting the app, their buddies and messages are no longer there.

Many people said they had no idea what to do when Snapchat crashed and thought that simply removing and reinstalling the app would resolve the issue. One user commented: “Deleted and reinstalled my Snapchat, now I can’t find my friends and all my snaps are gone. Gosh!”

“Deleted and reinstalled my Snapchat, now I can't find my friends and all my snaps are gone,” a second person said, while the third user commented: “I didn’t know Snapchat is down, deleted it and reinstalled it and everything is gone.”

Snapchat outage: How to restore your streak?

There are methods for regaining your streak if it has been broken by someone using the app. The simplest technique is to seek for a "Restore" button adjacent to the chat, if it is present, before attempting to recover a deleted Snapchat streak.

You can ask the Snapchat team for feedback by submitting a form on the Snapchat Support website if you don't see it.

Restoring the streak is only possible if the “Restore” button is displayed or if you promptly ask assistance for it.