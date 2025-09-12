Roblox removes over 100 games referencing Charlie Kirk’s assassination in Utah

Roblox has reportedly removed 100 in-game experiences that were tied to the killing of Charlie Kirk. A close ally of President Donald Trump and right-wing political activist, he was shot in the neck and killed while talking about gun violence and transgender people in a campus event in Utah. Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and killed while attending an event at Utah. (AFP, Unsplash)

What is Roblox?

It is one of the largest gaming platforms where anyone can create and share their own games and experiences. Roblox is not a ‘game’ itself.

What did Roblox say?

"Our moderation team started seeing violative content around Charlie Kirk yesterday, and we removed over 100 experiences so far and are continuing to take action," the spokesperson said to Fox Business. The games are officially referred to as experiences on the online gaming platform.

"We encourage anyone to report content or behavior that may not comply with our policies by using our ‘report abuse’ feature. When users are found in violation of our community standards, we will take swift action to protect the safety and civility of our community."

Since the horror killing, Anna Paulina Luna has been tweeting about reaching out to various platforms about the removal of videos associated with Charlie Kirk's death.

In connection to Roblox, she tweeted, “I’ve just been notified that @Roblox has a game on their platform referencing the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I’m going to be asking @Apple and the @AppStore to remove their app if they don’t immediately remove this, as well as contacting the @FCC to take down their website.”

What happened in Utah?

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was rushed out of the venue to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. He had been on campus as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour.