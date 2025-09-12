Did a Tesla employee compare Charlie Kirk to Hitler? Elon Musk addresses allegation

Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative activist and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot and killed during a college event in Utah. Following this, social media got flooded with posts about the founder of the youth activist group Turning Point USA, including some which seemingly celebrated his death. An X user shared a screenshot of one such social media post, alleging that a Tesla employee shared it. Elon Musk reacted to the tweet to set the record straight. Elon Musk’s response to a tweet claiming a Tesla employee compared Charlie Kirk to Hitler has gone viral. (via REUTERS)

“Beth Ayers who works as a data analyst at @Tesla compares Charlie to Hitler and tells him to ‘Rest in piss’,” the X user wrote while sharing a screenshot of the post. The following screenshot shows the profile of the person who posted it.

How did Elon Musk react?

Elon Musk denied the claims that the person who shared the Facebook post was employed at his company. “This person is not currently employed by Tesla.”

Elon Musk’s response, which was appreciated by many, has gone viral. An individual wrote, “Please make sure this post is factored into future job references.” Another added, “Good. We don’t need people like that employed at Tesla.”

A third expressed, “OMG I didn't expect a response, but I am so thankful you looked into and did respond. Thank you!” A fourth commented, “I know this is obvious… People are really stupid. Why do they think celebrating murder is acceptable, or worse, justified? I know they will reread their tweets and be ashamed of themselves in a few months.”

What happened at the Utah campus?

Charlie Kirk was attending an event at UVU, the first venue of his 15 scheduled events at universities nationwide. Police and his personal security team were present at the event.

When Kirk was shot, he was having a debate with a student about mass shootings and transgender people. Suddenly, he clutched his neck with blood gushing out and fell from his chair. Though he was rushed out of the venue for medical treatment, the 31-year-old died shortly after.

The suspected shooter remains at large, but the FBI has released images of a “person of interest” and also offered a $100,000 reward for information.