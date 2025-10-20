From Delta to United: Amazon Web Services outage hits airline websites, disrupts check-in

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the giant cloud computing company, experienced an hours-long disruption Monday morning that impacted airline websites, including those of United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Some passengers complained that they couldn't access their bookings or flight check-in features. AWS outage: According to a FlightAware count, Monday morning flight delays were quite low globally.(Representational Image/ AP)

“We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information,” Amazon stated.

Earlier Monday, the firm reported on its AWS dashboard that its clients were facing “increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

In response to a customer on X on Monday, United stated that it was “experiencing a system glitch affecting our online tools.” Later, it stated that it was updating its systems.

“While we don’t have a confirmed timeline yet, we recommend checking back periodically for updates,” it responded to another customer on X.

AWS outage: Delta Airlines website affected

According to a FlightAware count, Monday morning flight delays were quite low globally.

Customers of various airlines, including Delta, were complaining on social media that they were unable to check in or drop off their bags for several hours, while some reservations were appearing on airline applications.

In July 2024, a large-scale CrowdStrike outage caused by a poorly executed software update knocked thousands of Microsoft Windows systems offline, causing disruptions to the global aviation and other industries. In addition to costing it more than $500 million in revenue and passenger compensation, Delta claimed that the interruption led it to cancel almost 5,000 flights.