AWS outage: Amazon Web Service gives major update amid recovery efforts, ‘We have identified a…’

After experiencing a massive outage that impacted many websites and apps, Amazon Web Services reports that it is noticing “significant signs of recovery.” Amazon Web Service outage: Several popular websites like SnapChat and Roblox were down amid the AWS outage.(Representational image)

AWS is widely used for cloud computing services, hence the outage, which mostly affected the “US East 1” region of AWS, caused a significant amount of the internet to go down in that area.

AWS outage: List of video game apps affected

According to the BBC, the outage also impacted a number of video game apps and services, such as:

PlayStation Network

Fortnite

Roblox

Pokémon Go

Epic Games

Rocket League

Clash of Clans

Clash Royale

Wordle

Many individuals will still be able to use these games or apps without seeing any difference because the outages were mostly affecting a particular region.

AWS issues statement

"Identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region" and "working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery," according to a statement from Amazon.

At approximately 10.39 a.m., it issued another statement saying that it was "seeing significant signs of recovery" and that "most requests should now be succeeding."

“We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests,” the firm stated, as per the BBC. “We will continue to provide additional information.”

Downdetector gets outage complaints

The platform outage monitor, Downdetector, which tracks user complaints of websites or services going down, saw a sharp increase in reports today, getting almost 4 million in the same morning as opposed to the usual 1.8 million it receives in a 24-hour period.

The Reddit app accounts for 56% of complaints, website access for 33%, and server connection issues for 11%, according to statistics from Downdetector.

These problems are affecting users' access to community threads, commenting, and loading feeds.

The majority of the impacted services seem to have decreased from their periods of peak outage, as per outage graphs on the Downdetector website, which suggests that the problem has begun to subside.