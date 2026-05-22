Kevin Warsh controversies: Trump's Fed pick sworn in amid 'sock puppet' accusations and ethics concerns

Kevin Warsh was sworn in as chair of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term, placing him in a powerful position to shape interest rates and steer the US economy during a critical period.

Kevin Warsh was confirmed by the senate as Fed Chair on Wednesday(REUTERS)

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However, his appointment earlier this month had already drawn scrutiny because of controversies previously linked to his name.

Warsh, who served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, supported rate hikes under Joe Biden in 2024 before later backing rate cuts after Donald Trump returned to office.

Therefore, Warsh’s appointment has raised questions over whether the Federal Reserve will be able to maintain its independent functioning.

During his confirmation hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs late last month, Kevin Warsh was accused by Elizabeth Warren of acting as a “sock puppet” for Donald Trump.

He has also faced scrutiny over private investments worth more than $100 million, including holdings tied to the Juggernaut Fund LP and Duquesne Family Office, reported Al Jazeera.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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