Killeen shooting: Active scene near Bridgewood Dr in Texas

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 26, 2025 07:13 AM IST

A shooting has been reported off Auburn and Bridgewood Drives in the Killeen neighborhood of Texas.

Shooting in Killeen, Texas. (UnSplash)
The Killeen Police Department said authorities are “currently conducting a shooting investigation in the 6200 block of Griffith Loop.”

“The scene remains active. Citizens are advised to stay away while the investigation continues. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Photos from the scene show heavy police presence. Authorities have blocked off the area with yellow caution tape.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
