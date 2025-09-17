Diamond, Brooch, Sword: King Charles, Trump to exchange historic gifts at Windsor Castle; Here's who will get what

As part of their “historical partnership”, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will present King Charles with a copy of a President Eisenhower sword as a gift when the US President arrives in Windsor for his state visit, according to PA Media. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a Windsor Castle East Lawn Ceremony with King Charles and Her Majesty Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Wednesday, Sept, 17, 2025. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

According to Buckingham Palace, Charles and the Queen will also present gifts to their American visitors.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, followed by Charles and Camilla, welcomed Trump and his spouse as they landed in the presidential helicopter just after noon on Wednesday in front of Victoria House, a residence in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the exclusive Windsor estate.

Here's who will get what

In honour of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence's adoption in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, and the union flag raised over Buckingham Palace on the day of the president's swearing in earlier this year, King Charles and Queen will present Trump with a custom, hand-bound leather book that was meticulously created by Windsor Castle's Royal Bindery, The Guardian reported.

Cara Murphy, a famous silversmith from Northern Ireland who has made pieces for Downing Street and the Grand National, will present Melania Trump with a silver and enamel bowl that has the queen's cypher.

Additionally, a personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag will be given to the First Lady.

The American couple will get a silver picture frame etched with their joint cyphers from the royal family.

The actions will be reciprocated with presents from Trump and Melania.

According to Buckingham Palace, a copy of a President Eisenhower sword that represents “profound respect” and serves as a “reminder of the historical partnership that was critical” to winning the Second World War will be presented to King Charles.

“The sword also symbolises the enduring values and co-operative spirit that continues to define the relationship between the United States and Great Britain,” the palace said.

A historic 18-carat gold, diamond, and ruby floral brooch from Tiffany & Co. will be presented to the queen. The brooch is meant to symbolize friendship, diplomacy, and respect.