KJ Biermann update: When is Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son's next hearing?

On Friday, September 11, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son, KJ Biermann, 15, was granted bond by the judge in the sexual battery case involving a 14-year-old classmate in April this year.

Kim Zolciak with her son, KJ. (kimzolciakbiermann/ Instagram)

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The 15-year-old is now out of the Metro Regional Youth Detention Centre in Atlanta. But Fulton County, Georgia Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy made a series of explosive allegations against KJ Biermann public.

It was revealed that before the alleged assault of the female classmate, KJ Biermann faced two separate incidents of sexual battery. The first instance involved a 16-year-old victim, and KJ was charged. Then another incident of sexual battery surfaced against him - against a family member under the age of 12. After the second incident, prosecutors said KJ was placed under court supervision.

Deep Dive What new allegations were made against KJ Biermann during his recent court hearing? During the court hearing, Fulton County prosecutor Caitlin McGillicuddy revealed explosive allegations, including that videos found on KJ's phone showed him engaging in sexual acts with a family member under the age of 12. What charges does KJ Biermann currently face following the latest developments? KJ Biermann has been charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, and charges related to sexual offenses against both a female classmate and a family member. When is KJ Biermann's next court date scheduled? KJ Biermann's next hearing is scheduled for October 14, almost a month after his recent bond hearing on September 11.

Also read: Where is KJ Biermann now? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son released on bond despite explosive video claims

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{{^usCountry}} The fresh allegations against KJ Biermann sparked a row, especially as his mother, Kim Zolciak, has denied the allegations outright. With KJ now out on bond, awaiting further trial proceedings, the new shocking allegations have put the 15-year-old's sketchy legal history in the spotlight. When Is KJ Biermann Due In Court? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fresh allegations against KJ Biermann sparked a row, especially as his mother, Kim Zolciak, has denied the allegations outright. With KJ now out on bond, awaiting further trial proceedings, the new shocking allegations have put the 15-year-old's sketchy legal history in the spotlight. When Is KJ Biermann Due In Court? {{/usCountry}}

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KJ Biermann has been charged with seven felony counts, which include aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The investigation into the case is still very much active, and the charges against the 15-year-old remain.

Also read: Who are Brielle, Ariana, and Kaia? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's children in focus amid allegations against KJ

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The court documents revealed that the judge released KJ Biermann on a $200,000 bond. He has been asked to wear a GPS ankle monitor and attend school virtually.

However, Friday's hearing brought relief for Kim Zolciak's son in the form of time. The 15-year-old is not due in court in the next few weeks, as his next hearing is scheduled for October 14, almost a month away.

Will KJ Biermann Face Additional Charges?

The series of new allegations that surfaced against JK Biermann at Friday's hearing has led many to wonder if the 15-year-old will face additional charges. Fulton County prosecutor Caitlin McGillicuddy revealed that prosecutors found videos of KJ with the family member under the age of 12 in which he was seen having forced sexual intercourse. In some of the videos, KJ was also seen hurling derogatory abuses at the victim.

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No details regarding the victim's relation to KJ Biermann have been revealed by the prosecutors.