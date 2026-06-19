Kohen Wiley shooting: Who's Hunter Foster? 5 things on Senatobia Police Department officer who fatally shot one-year-old

Hunter Foster has been identified as the Senatobia Police Department officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of one-year-old Kohen Wiley in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Kohen Wiley was reportedly shot fatally by Hunter Foster of the Senatobia Police Department. (Veronica Roberson via AP)

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The incident took place on June 14 after an officer mistakenly fired at the vehicle when cops were responding to a shooting at a Walmart there. The incident caused massive outrage in the community and the Senatobia Police Department has come under fire. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is probing the case, given an officer was involved.

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While the name of the officer had not been released publicly, Action News 5 reported the cop to be Hunter Foster, based on officer-involved shooting records. Here's all you need to know about Hunter Foster.

Hunter Foster: 5 things about cop who shot Kohen Wiley

Hunter Foster, along with Kohen Wiley, his mother Vellesiya Wiley, and a third person were involved in the shooting that claimed the life of the one-year-old. The third person remains to be identified. Foster was promoted as a sergeant in Senatobia last September, as per the local news outlet. Foster had a LinkedIn profile identifying him as a Patrol Sergeant with the Senatobia Police Department, but it has since been deleted. The deleted LinkedIn profile noted that Foster had graduated Summa Cum Laude from Bethel University in Minnesota. It also noted that Foster's skills included being a Drug Recognition Expert Instructor and a SWAT Operator, among other things.

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{{^usCountry}} This information was visible on the Google search page as a preview to Foster's LinkedIn profile. A screenshot of the same has been attached below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This information was visible on the Google search page as a preview to Foster's LinkedIn profile. A screenshot of the same has been attached below. {{/usCountry}}

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Hunter Foster LinkedIn profile preview, as seen on Google. (Google)

{{^usCountry}} Prior to this, Marquell Bridges, who Associated Press identified as a ‘community advocate who is helping the family’ also identified Foster as the shooter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to this, Marquell Bridges, who Associated Press identified as a ‘community advocate who is helping the family’ also identified Foster as the shooter. {{/usCountry}}

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“Hunter Foster, the officer who shot and killed 1-year-old Kohen Kartier Wiley, had a complaint filed against him by a fellow police officer a couple of days before shooting and killing 1 year old Kohen Wiley for using racial slurs in the police precinct,” Bridges wrote on Facebook.

Foster has been put on leave as outrage over the case grows. Action News 5 noted that the incident report from the MBI was so heavily redacted that the document alone was not enough to confirm Foster's involvement in the shooting. However, past records and locals' accounts have identified Foster as the shooter.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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