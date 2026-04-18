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Kosovo, Bosnia troops prepared for Gaza peacekeeping role

Kosovo, Bosnia troops prepared for Gaza peacekeeping role

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 12:27 am IST
AFP |
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Kosovo and Bosnia on Friday announced they were prepared to deploy small numbers of soldiers to Gaza as part of a peacekeeping force proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Kosovo, Bosnia troops prepared for Gaza peacekeeping role

Kosovo's parliament unanimously approved a law authorising the deployment on Friday with media reports saying it intends to send 22 members of the security forces if the plan goes ahead, although the number has not been officially confirmed.

"The Republic of Kosovo proves that it is a reliable partner and ready to act alongside allies in support of peace, security, protection of civilians and implementation of international mandates," Defence Minister Ejup Maqedonci said ahead of the vote.

As for Bosnia, Defence Minister Zukan Helez has said more than 60 Bosnian soldiers are expected to join.

Bosnia's three-member presidency had previously approved the potential deployment in January.

Announced as part of a ceasefire agreement that halted two years of war, the planned International Stabilisation Force was proposed by the Trump-led "Board of Peace".

At least 766 Palestinians have been killed since the October 10 ceasefire was announced, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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