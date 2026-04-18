Kosovo and Bosnia on Friday announced they were prepared to deploy small numbers of soldiers to Gaza as part of a peacekeeping force proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Kosovo, Bosnia troops prepared for Gaza peacekeeping role

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Kosovo's parliament unanimously approved a law authorising the deployment on Friday with media reports saying it intends to send 22 members of the security forces if the plan goes ahead, although the number has not been officially confirmed.

"The Republic of Kosovo proves that it is a reliable partner and ready to act alongside allies in support of peace, security, protection of civilians and implementation of international mandates," Defence Minister Ejup Maqedonci said ahead of the vote.

As for Bosnia, Defence Minister Zukan Helez has said more than 60 Bosnian soldiers are expected to join.

Bosnia's three-member presidency had previously approved the potential deployment in January.

Announced as part of a ceasefire agreement that halted two years of war, the planned International Stabilisation Force was proposed by the Trump-led "Board of Peace".

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{{^usCountry}} Kosovo joined several other countries in Washington for the Board's first meeting earlier this year to discuss funding for rebuilding Gaza and the potential deployment of thousands of foreign troops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kosovo joined several other countries in Washington for the Board's first meeting earlier this year to discuss funding for rebuilding Gaza and the potential deployment of thousands of foreign troops. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed force could include up to 20,000 soldiers, with Indonesia so far pledging 8,000 troops, and would be under US command. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed force could include up to 20,000 soldiers, with Indonesia so far pledging 8,000 troops, and would be under US command. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said last month his country was willing to take part because of the role international forces, particularly NATO peacekeepers, played in his country after its 1998-1999 war of independence with Serbia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said last month his country was willing to take part because of the role international forces, particularly NATO peacekeepers, played in his country after its 1998-1999 war of independence with Serbia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The future of Trump's plan remains unclear, with Israel and Hamas maintaining contradictory demands in ongoing negotiations amid accusations of ceasefire breaches on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The future of Trump's plan remains unclear, with Israel and Hamas maintaining contradictory demands in ongoing negotiations amid accusations of ceasefire breaches on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ceasefire followed more than two years of war triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceasefire followed more than two years of war triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel. {{/usCountry}}

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At least 766 Palestinians have been killed since the October 10 ceasefire was announced, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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