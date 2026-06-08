Kristen Welker husband, children, net worth: All about NBC journalist at the center of Trump’s latest interview clash

NBC News journalist Kristen Welker has found herself in the spotlight after a controversial interview with President Donald Trump on Meet the Press.

Kristen Welker has been married to John Hughes since 2017. According to People magazine, the couple welcomed their first child, Margot, in 2021.(Kristen Welker Instagram )

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The footage of her little tiff with Trump has now gone viral and has generated significant interest in Welker's personal life, family, profession, and financial status.

Read more: Why Trump stormed out of NBC's Meet the Press interview with Kristen Welker: 'You're crooked, stupid'

Kristen Welker’s husband and children

Kristen Welker has been married to marketing executive John Hughes since 2017. The couple met in Philadelphia through mutual friends in 2014 and were in a long-distance relationship before they got married.

Hughes has worked in the marketing and advertising industry for years, according to his LinkedIn page.

The couple had a romantic second date after Hughes won Welker over with a handmade crossword puzzle of presidential trivia with clues he wrote himself. Welker reached the date two hours late after reporting a breaking news.

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{{^usCountry}} “That’s the moment he got me,” she said. “As a White House correspondent, it was so touching, and it marked him different than anyone else I ever dated,” Welker said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That’s the moment he got me,” she said. “As a White House correspondent, it was so touching, and it marked him different than anyone else I ever dated,” Welker said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hughes proposed to Welker in Washington, D.C., before the pair married in a ceremony at Philadelphia’s Hyatt at The Bellevue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hughes proposed to Welker in Washington, D.C., before the pair married in a ceremony at Philadelphia’s Hyatt at The Bellevue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to People magazine, the couple welcomed their first child, Margot, in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to People magazine, the couple welcomed their first child, Margot, in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Welker has spoken publicly about her fertility journey and the challenges she faced before becoming a mother. In interviews with NBC and People magazine, she described parenthood as one of the most rewarding experiences of her life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welker has spoken publicly about her fertility journey and the challenges she faced before becoming a mother. In interviews with NBC and People magazine, she described parenthood as one of the most rewarding experiences of her life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2024, the family expanded further with the arrival of a second child, a son named John Zachary via surrogacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, the family expanded further with the arrival of a second child, a son named John Zachary via surrogacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: 'Trump is unwell, looks very ill': Health concerns explode after POTUS walks out of Kristen Welker interview

Kristen Welker career and net worth

Welker graduated from Harvard University with a degree in American history. She joined NBC News in 2010 and steadily rose through the ranks, serving as a White House correspondent, co-chief White House correspondent and weekend anchor.

Over the past decade, she has covered multiple presidential administrations, moderated nationally televised debates and interviewed some of the most influential political figures in the country, including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Joe Biden.

Welker currently serves as the moderator of NBC’s flagship public affairs program, Meet the Press and is one of the most recognizable faces of the channel.

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NBC announced that Welker would succeed Chuck Todd as moderator of Meet the Press in 2023. She became the first Black journalist and second woman to permanently host the program in its modern era

Kristen Welker's net worth stands $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her income has come from the salaries she has been getting from NBC. Welker has also made appearances in TV shows and movies, earning some money for them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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